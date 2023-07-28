Former Heat star Alonzo Mourning still has a lot to say about the infamous kidney disease that had him sidelined at the latter stages of his career. The Hall of Famer brought his message of awareness to the Tampa community last week.

“It is almost an epidemic,” he shared at the annual meeting of the Kappa Alpha Psi, which is a traditional African American fraternity. “It really is, in our community.”

Mourning found out about his illness eight years into his basketball career, which already possessed an Olympic gold medal and many All-Star selections. “I was at the top of the basketball world,” he assured after the meeting. “I really was.”

NBA Legend Alonzo Mourning and Brother Kevin Mott held a panel discussion on Kidney disease awareness. Alonzo Mourning has partnered with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. @VertexPharma and Power Forward Together. pic.twitter.com/Mc767UL0L6 — Kappa Alpha Psi® Fraternity, Inc. (@kapsi1911) July 22, 2023

The Miami icon explained that all the swelling he felt as an athlete was because of this rare kidney disease which is caused by a gene mutation that affects 10% of African-Americans, community that accounts for 35% of cases of kidney failure.

It was a transplant that eventually saved Mourning’s life, even though he had to give up his dreams of playing in the NBA for a whole year. “It was pretty devastating,” he admitted. “For me, when I think about my love for the game of basketball and having it ripped away from me when I wasn’t ready.”

At the time, he recalled not having enough information around to recognize his symptons, so he’s been working to raise awareness among African-Americans ever since.

“Not being able to communicate your symptoms, or have the right dialog with doctors, not being able financially, not being able to afford, proper medical attention,” he explained.

Mourning, who recently partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, also says that keeping hope is fundamental to a healthy recovery. He guarantees that winning the 2006 NBA title with the Heat is an example that there is life beyond this illness.

“All of that evolved because of my relationship with my doctor,” he shared. “And because I was proactive. I educated myself, even though I was scared. I was fearful of my life.”

Earlier this year, Mourning posted a letter to his younger self, teaching the values of patience and faith

The Hall of Famer wishes his younger self knew some of the things he knows now, and posted an article earlier this year with a series of values and reminders that might inspire the newest generation to have more patience in life.

In the article, Mourning recounts so many special moments in his life where he felt desperate, but he simply had to trust the process.

A constant reminder throughout the post reads: “It won’t happen for you right away.”