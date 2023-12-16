New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is now only the fourth NBA player since the 1973-74 season to record at least 50 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a single game, joining Rick Barry (1974, 1975), Michael Jordan (1988), and Anthony Davis (2016).

In New York’s 139-122 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, the six-year guard amassed a career-high 50 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and five steals in 36 minutes of action. Brunson, 27, shot 17-of-23 (73.9%) from the floor, 9-of-9 (100%) beyond the arc, and 7-of-9 (77.8%) at the foul line.

Not only is Brunson the first Knicks player ever to score 50 points while making nine 3s, but he is also the first NBA player to finished 8-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers in a half.

“I had no idea,” Brunson said about his perfect accuracy from deep. “I was just playing free.”

Jalen Brunson joins Willis Reed, Bernard King, and Patrick Ewing as Knicks players to record 50 points on 70% shooting

Furthermore, the Villanova product made all 12 of his second-half field goal attempts. Brunson also became just the third player in NBA history to make nine or more 3-pointers in a game without missing, joining Latrell Sprewell (2003) and Ben Gordon (2006, 2012).

“The way he shot the ball was special,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Additionally, Brunson is just the fourth player in Knicks history to record a 50-point game on 70% shooting, joining franchise legends Willis Reed (1967), Bernard King (1981, 1984), and Patrick Ewing (1990).

Moreover, New York outscored Phoenix 42-23 in the fourth quarter. The Knicks shot 49-of-82 (59.8%) from the field, 17-of-29 (58.6%) from 3-point range, and 24-of-28 (85.7%) at the line.

Through 24 starts this season, Brunson is averaging career highs of 25.6 points, 1.2 steals, and 35.6 minutes, along with 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 47.7% from the floor and a career-best 46% from downtown.

