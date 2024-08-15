Joe Harris Retires After 10 NBA Seasons

Joe Harris is officially retiring from the NBA after 10 seasons. The sharpshooting veteran spent this past season with the Detroit Pistons where he appeared in only 16 games. Harris is mainly known for his time with the Brooklyn Nets where he made a name for himself as one the best three-point shooters in the entire league. He even led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage two different years. Harris retires as one of the better role players from the mid 2010’s and will go down as one of the best deep-ball shooters in league history.

Joe Harris Officially Retires

Joe Harris’ Career

Harris retires with respectable numbers. Especially as a role player. For his career, the former Brooklyn Net tallied 10.3 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 43.6 percent, and a field goal percentage of 47.9 percent. Throughout his seven-year Nets tenure, he averaged 11.6 points per game, a three-point field goal percentage of 44.0 percent, and a field goal percentage of 48.3 percent. Harris also logged a career offensive rating of 116 to go along with a career true shooting percentage of 62.3 percent.

For context, Steph Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history, currently has a career true shooting percentage of 62.2 percent. Harris was also instrumental in the 2021 playoff run when the Brooklyn Nets had title aspirations. They lost in the second round to the eventual champion, Milwaukee Bucks. Still, Joe Harris played a key role during their run. He fit in well with a team that featured the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. One thing is for certain, Joe Harris proved to be one of the deadliest marksmen during his time in the league.

A True Role Player That Excelled

Everyone wants to be the star player. However, not everyone gets that luxury, or burden depending on how you want to look at that role. Role players still play a vital piece to the puzzle on any team. During his prime, Joe Harris was the perfect role player that could fit on any team. Especially in a time that emphasized stretching the floor with elite three-point shooting. Harris may have not been the greatest defender or rebounder. However, if you needed a three-point shot, he was the player you turned to in these situations. All in all, Joe Harris should be proud of the NBA career he put together as an elite three-point shooter and reliable role player for 10 seasons.