Khris Middleton passed Michael Redd for fifth place on the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time scoring list in Monday night’s 118-109 win over the Chicago Bulls. In 20 minutes as a starter, Middleton recorded 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Plus, he shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

Middleton has 11,559 points since joining the Bucks in 2013, whereas Redd had 11,554 in his career with Milwaukee. The Bucks’ top four scorers are Antetokounmpo (16,575), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211), Glenn Robinson (12,010), and Sidney Moncrief (11,594).

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold second-shortest odds to win the championship below the Boston Celtics. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Money Middleton movin’ on up. pic.twitter.com/CebPXzYUeR — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 14, 2023



“Salute to Michael Redd,” Middleton said. “He’s been a mentor of mine since I came to Milwaukee. I took over his number [No. 22] a little bit. He’s been a great person to reach out to from time to time and talk to. … You always think about these things as a kid.”

Through eight appearances of the 2023-24 season, Middleton is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 18.9 minutes per game. The three-time All-Star is also shooting 50% from the field, 32.3% beyond the arc, and 78.6% at the foul line.

In Monday’s victory, the Bucks outscored Chicago 35-18 in the opening quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the period on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, the 500th of his career. Chicago missed 16 of its first 19 field goal attempts.

Antetokounmpo ended his performance with 35 points, 11 boards, and two assists in 35 minutes played. The Greek Freak shot 13-of-22 (59.1%) from the floor and 8-of-14 (57.1%) at the foul line.

On the night that Khris Middleton becomes #5 on Milwaukee’s all-time scoring list, #Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about the journey that he and Middleton have been on since they both arrived in 2013 👇#CHIvsMIL | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/1quG1JQKUb — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) November 14, 2023



“He was phenomenal the whole game,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said of Antetokounmpo. “We needed him down the stretch, and he kind of took things in his own hands.”

The Bucks led 83-74 heading into the fourth quarter and didn’t allow the lead to drop below eight the rest of the game. Chicago shot a pitiful 38-of-100 (38%) from the field.

Now, Khris Middleton needs 36 points to move pass Sidney Moncrief on Milwaukee’s all-time scoring list.