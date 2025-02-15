Khris Middleton Thanks Milwaukee Bucks: ‘This Isn’t Goodbye’

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton took to social media to share a touching note of thanks with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Struggling to recover from double ankle surgery in the offseason, the Bucks traded Middleton to the Washington Wizards. It was a four-team deal involving the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs as well, Milwaukee receiving Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Middleton spent 12 seasons with the Bucks, becoming a three-time All-Star and NBA champion in 2021.

“From the moment I stepped foot in this city, you embraced me. Together, we experienced the rebuilding years, the emergence of a championship contender, and ultimately, the unforgettable journey to the 2021 NBA Championship. That magical run will stay with me forever — the late-game shots, the comeback victories, and most importantly, bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Milwaukee after 50 years.”

He finished the note by saying, “this isn’t goodbye, it’s thank you.”

Middleton Has Special Thanks For Bucks Fans

Middleton’s message was particularly gracious but especially to Bucks fans.

“Your passion and support through every up and down has been nothing short of amazing. From the early days at the Bradley Center, to the energy at Fiserv Forum and the packed Deer District during our championship run — the way this entire city rallies behind its team is something special that I’ll always cherish.”

In 735 games as a member of the Bucks, Middleton averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He was spectacular in the 2021 NBA Finals, elevating his numbers to the tune of 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in six games against the Phoenix Suns.

There’s little that can endear fans and a city to a player like a championship, and Middleton will always be a legend in Milwaukee for having come good on that front. The note of thanks from Middleton is a classy move from a classy player.

What Does Future Hold For Middleton?

It’s unfortunate that Middleton’s Bucks tenure came to an end primarily because of injury. The clock is ticking on the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing and the runway on this season was running out.

Now, Middleton will likely focus exclusively on getting his body right with a tanking Wizards team. It remains to be seen how much he’ll play, if at all, over the remainder of the season. Washington is prioritizing its younger players like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Bub Carrington.

Middleton, alongside the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart, will be looked upon for some veteran guidance and leadership for however long they remain with the team.

Turning 34 in the summer, Middleton has a player option worth $34M to decide on picking up or becoming a free agent outright.