The New York Knicks agreed to a free agent deal with veteran center Taj Gibson, who is joining the club on a nonguaranteed contract for the rest of the 2023-24 season, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports announced Wednesday.

Gibson, 38, joins the Knicks in the aftermath of starting center Mitchell Robinson requiring left ankle surgery that could keep him out two to three months. New York also waived guard Dylan Windler to make the roster space to sign Gibson.

Free agent F/C Taj Gibson is returning to the New York Knicks on a one-year deal, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. With Mitchell Robinson sidelined with an injury, Tom Thibodeau has back one of his favorites. Gibson's played for Thibodeau with the Bulls, Wolves,…



The 6-foot-9 center was selected 26th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC.

Gibson played his first eight seasons (2009-2016) with Chicago, the 2016-17 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and two seasons (2017-19) with the Minnesota Timberwolves before signing with New York.

In July 2019, Gibson signed as a free agent with the Knicks. The Brooklyn native played three seasons (2019-22) with New York before he was waived during the 2022 offseason.

Then, the 15-year veteran inked a deal with the Washington Wizards and spent the entire 2022-23 season with the club. He was waived this past October after signing a veteran minimum deal.

Of course, he has yet to make his 2023-24 debut with a team.

In 945 career NBA games, Gibson has made 449 starts. His career averages are 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block, and 23.8 minutes per game. The former first-rounder has shot 51.8% from the field and 71.3% at the foul line as well.

Knicks waive Dylan Windler



This will be the fourth time that Gibson is reunited with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

The two-time NBA Coach of the Year (2011, 2021) coached him during the peak Derrick Rose era, with Minnesota, then with the Knicks for three years, and now it’s another stint in New York.