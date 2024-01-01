Knicks’ Miles McBride agrees to a three-year, $13 million extension

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension with the club, according to Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports.

The deal starts next season and is fully guaranteed. He’s in the final season of the three-year, $4.32 million contract he signed with the Knicks in August 2021. Deuce is making $1.83 million this season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 16th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miles McBride stays ready to work ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SjHPOCEKAx — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 31, 2023



McBride, 23, was selected 36th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft out of West Virginia University. The 6-foot-1 guard was then traded to New York.

McBride made two starts in 40 games of his rookie 2021-22 season. The Ohio native averaged 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 9.3 minutes per game while shooting 29.6% from the floor and 25% beyond the arc.

In the 2022-23 season, McBride made two starts in 64 appearances with the Knicks. He averaged career highs of 3.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 11.9 minutes per game while shooting 35.8% from the field and 29.9% from deep.

In New York’s 123-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on March 14, 2023, he recorded a career-high 18 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal, and two blocks in 25 minutes as a reserve.

“It’s huge, and it’s not just hitting the shots but the defense, the hustle plays,” Knicks coach Thibodeau said. “When you make hustle plays like that, that does nothing but unite and inspire the team. You see a guy hustle and all of a sudden, he’s got a steal; we’ve got an easy bucket. That’s how you win.”

He will make more money in the first year of the extension than the entire amount of his first contract. New York has declining contracts with Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson also. https://t.co/ngmZKGhdBz — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 31, 2023



Through 19 games off the bench this season, McBride is averaging career lows of 2.1 points and 5.3 minutes per game. However, the guard is also shooting career bests of 51.7% from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range.

On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors traded forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa along with guard Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Following the trade, McBride played a season-high 18 minutes in Saturday night’s 140-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He scored five points on two mid-range baskets, and the third-year guard drained a 3-pointer.

“Thibs is always preaching defense,” McBride said. “He’s always putting that on the guards; that’s the challenge. We’re all gonna step up. We’re all competitors and we don’t want anybody to score.

“Really, it’s just energy and effort, just fighting over screens consistently and just catching them in a bad position.”