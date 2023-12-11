New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his left ankle, per sources. The operation will take place later this week at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

Robinson, 25, suffered his ankle injury during Friday’s 133-123 loss to the Boston Celtics. The six-year veteran has already been ruled out for Monday’s game against Toronto.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 16th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat.

Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat: "Been battling stuff my whole life; some days I feel like I take 10 steps ahead, and others feel like I took 20 steps back; even when I do what I'm supposed to god throws these battles at me that feel like they're unbeatable no matter what I do

“Been battling stuff my whole life; some days I feel like I take 10 steps ahead, and others feel like I took 20 steps back; even when I do what I’m supposed to god throws these battles at me that feel like they’re unbeatable no matter what I do,” Robinson posted on Snapchat.

“I know I shouldn’t be letting this stuff get to my mental but over time it just takes over.”

Prior to his injury, Robinson was averaging 6.2 points and career highs of 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 29.2 minutes through 21 starts this season. Along with logging 1.3 blocks per contest, he was also shooting career lows of 59.2% from the floor and 36.8% at the foul line.

In New York’s 111-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 6, the Western Kentucky product recorded a season-high 13 points, 15 boards, and four steals in 35 minutes of action.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised Robinson, following a 126-120 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 27. “I think to his teammates, the people in our organization, there’s a great appreciation because oftentimes, there’s not really a stat for that, and it’s so vital to the team,” he said.

Mitchell Robinson will have left ankle surgery this week at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks.



“That’s what make everything go. So the rim protection, and then offensively the screening, and then rolling to the rim, force the defense to collapse. That’s unselfishness. … So I know his teammates appreciate him, and certainly the coaches and our entire organization, front office. He has great value.”

Robinson leads the NBA in offensive rebounds (112) this season, and he ranks ninth in total rebounds (216). Plus, he’s 11th in steals (32), ninth in blocks (109), 20th in offensive rating (127.6), and 16th in defensive rating (108.1).

Furthermore, Robinson signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Knicks last July. The 7-footer is making $15.68 million this season and is slated to earn $14.31 million in 2024-25.