Knicks sign Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract

The New York Knicks are signing free agent guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract, according to sources. This is the third time the Knicks have signed Washington to a two-way deal since February 2023.

However, he has yet to appear in a single game with the NBA franchise. Washington was waived in late November after he sustained a right thumb injury. His salary will become guaranteed if he stays on the roster through January 7.

Knicks sign Duane Washington Jr. to two-way contract



New York waived center Dmytro Skapintsev on Monday to open a two-way roster spot. Guard Charlie Brown Jr. and forward Jacob Toppin are the Knicks’ other two-way players.

Since the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick, backcourt depth is lacking.

Duane Washington Jr. joins Charlie Brown Jr., Jacob Toppin as the New York Knicks’ two-way players

Washington, 23, has yet to make his 2023-24 season debut. The German hooper went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 and played his rookie 2021-22 season with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract.

Furthermore, Washington made seven starts in 48 games with the Pacers in his rookie season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 9.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor, 37.7% beyond the arc, and 75.4% at the foul line.

2-way Knick Duane Washington Jr as Westchester destroys defending champ Delaware 135-103 in the G League season opener: 26 points team high

4 assists

1 steal

2 blocks



Washington then signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns in August 2022. The former Pacer averaged 7.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 12.7 minutes per game last season. Plus, he shot 36.7% from the field, 36% from deep, and 66.7% at the line.

In Phoenix’s 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 27, 2022, the guard recorded a career-high 26 points, four boards, eight assists, and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench.

Additionally, Washington averaged 27.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in three Showcase Cup games this season with the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G League affiliate.