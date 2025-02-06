Knicks Trade Jericho Sims To Bucks For Delon Wright

The New York Knicks have agreed to trade center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks for veteran guard Delon Wright. This deal is reportedly part of the Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma trade with the Bucks and Washington Wizards, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Knicks Trade Jericho Sims To Bucks In Efforts To Downsize Frontcourt, Recoup Cash Considerations

This trade recouped cash considerations for New York as well. Draft rights were also swapped, a league source said. The Knicks gave up the rights to Mathias Lessort for the rights to Hugo Besson, a league source said. Besson, a 23-year-old guard from France, was drafted at No. 58 overall in 2022.

New York had been shopping Sims for more than a month and began initiating trade talks earlier this week for the Minneapolis native after he was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. He’s on an expiring $2 million contract, according to Spotrac.

The Bucks are sending Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks for Sims, sources said. https://t.co/0JjUYONkkP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025



Sims, 26, was among the longest-tenured Knicks after being drafted late in the 2021 second round. He made starts in some games because of injuries to Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In 177 career NBA regular-season games (37 starts) with the Knicks, the former Slam Dunk contestant averaged 2.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 13.4 minutes per contest while shooting 71.8% from the field and 58.5% at the foul line.

In 39 games (five starts) with the Knicks this season, he averaged just 1.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes per contest while shooting a career-low 60.9% from the floor and 61.5% at the free throw line.

Delon Wright Is Joining His 10th NBA Team

Wright, 32, played 26 games this season for the Bucks. He’s a 10-year veteran who is joining his 10th team. A source told the New York Post on Wednesday that the Knicks plan to keep Wright for now. He’s on a guaranteed deal.

The Utah product averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 boards, 1.8 dimes, and 15.6 minutes per game this season with Milwaukee. His player efficiency rating (7.4), true shooting percentage (36.5%), and usage rate (11.1%) with the Bucks are all career lows.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard also played with both OG Anunoby in Toronto and Jalen Brunson in Dallas.

However, Wright has struggled this season with his mid-range shooting, hitting just 27% of his shots from the field. A change in scenery was necessary for the former first-rounder.