Knicks vs Bucks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Milwaukee will be looking to get back to winning ways against a struggling New York Knicks team on Friday night. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Knicks vs Bucks game.

Knicks vs Bucks Game Info

New York Knicks (23-26) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-20)

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

Knicks vs Bucks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Knicks vs Bucks NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: NYK: (+315) | MIL: (-476)

Point Spread: NYK: +9 (+100) | MIL: -9 (-120)

Total: 216 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

New York Knicks Injury Report

(PG) Derrick Rose (out), G Ryan Arcadiacono (game time decision), PF Luka Samanic (game time decision) (C) Nerlens Noel (game time decision)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

(SG) Wesley’s Matthews (game time decision), (G/F) Rodney Hood (doubtful), (C) Brook Lopez (out)

Knicks vs Bucks News and Preview | NBA Picks

This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between these Eastern Conference rivals. Milwaukee currently lead the season series 2-1 having won the last two games including a game where Pat Connaughton had a career high 7 three pointers.

The Bucks will be looking to forget about their most recent game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday and get another notch in the W column tonight live on ESPN. Milwaukee dropped down to sixth place in the East following the 115-99 loss to the Cavs leaving them a full two games behind Miami in top spot.

The NBA champions have won 3 of their last 5 games, all three wins coming in a 3 game homestand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his push for a third MVP award and leads the Bucks in points per game at over 28 points on 53% shooting. Giannis is also averaging 11.3 rebounds and over 6 assists per game. The Greek freak has a career average of 20 points against New York and Milwaukee will be looking to their superstar for another big performance.

New York on the other hand, find themselves 0.5 games behind Washington in the final Play-In spot and will know the importance of a road win tonight. The Knicks lost the Eastern leaders, Miami Heat, 110-96 in Miami on Wednesday.

New York have lost 5 of their last 6 games. Their sole win coming against Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at MSG.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks across all stat columns with stats of nearly 19 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Knicks vs Bucks Betting Trends

New York are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

New York are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against Milwaukee.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New York’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Central Division division.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games.

Milwaukee are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games played in January.

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

(PG) Kemba Walker, (SG) Evan Fournier, (SF) SJ Barrett, (PF) Julius Randle, (C) Mitchell Robinson

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

(PG) Jrue Holiday, (SG) Grayson Allen, (SF) Khris Middleton, (PF) Giannis Antetokounmpo, (C) Bobby Portis

Knicks vs Bucks Prediction | NBA Picks

In this Knicks vs Bucks matchup, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Milwaukee a 67.1% chance of winning. Given recent form and the depth of the Bucks bench, I would say this is a fair prediction.

Milwaukee know a win can help them leapfrog Brooklyn in the standings and get back into contention for that first seed. New York need a win and will take some motivation from the fact they won in Milwaukee earlier in the season.

Pick: UNDER 216

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.