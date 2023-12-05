Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 5)

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6, 8-12 ATS) host the New York Knicks (12-7, 11-7-1 ATS) in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals of the 2023-24 season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Knicks vs Bucks matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 5.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Preview

2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks
2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
What time is Knicks vs. Bucks Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET
Where is Knicks vs. Bucks Game: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Wisconsin, MSG Network, TNT

2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Knicks +5.5 (-110) | Bucks -5.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds

Knicks vs. Bucks Predictions

New York is aiming to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knicks take on Milwaukee. The Knicks are 10-4 against Easter Conference opponents. New York has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than four points.

In the first game of the regular-season series, the Bucks won 110-105 on Nov. 3. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 30 points, whereas Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 45 points for New York.

Furthermore, the Knicks are 7-3 in their last 10 contests, averaging 112.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are 8-2 in their past 10 games, averaging 126.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.1 steals, and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists for the Bucks. Plus, Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.6 boards, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Milwaukee holds a 61.6% chance of defeating New York. An upset is possible here, considering the Indiana Pacers pulled it off against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. All things considered, the Bucks should win at home.

Knicks vs. Bucks Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

SG Evan Fournier (illness; questionable) | PG DaQuan Jeffries (illness; questionable)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SF Jae Crowder (groin; out indefinitely) | SF Pat Connaughton (ankle; downgraded to out) | SG Andre Jackson Jr. (back; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

New York is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The Knicks are 1-5-1 ATS in their past seven meetings with Milwaukee.

Next, the Knicks are also 0-7 SU in their previous seven matchups with the Bucks.

As for the Bucks, they’re 7-3 ATS in their last 10 contests.

Milwaukee is 8-0 SU in their past eight games played at home.

For one final note, the Bucks are 11-2 SU in their previous 13 home games versus New York.

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

PG Jalen Brunson | SG R.J. Barrett | PF Julius Randle | SF Quentin Grimes | C Mitchell Robinson

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Khris Middleton | C Brook Lopez

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 19 games, the Knicks are 10-2 as favorites, 2-5 as underdogs, 7-3 ATS away, and 5-5 over/under away. On the other side, the Bucks are 14-5 as favorites, 0-1 as underdogs, 3-7 ATS at home, and 6-4 over/under at home. Milwaukee is 9-1 at home this season.

Since the Bucks have one of the best records at home this season — alongside the Celtics (9-0) and Denver Nuggets (9-0) — they are expected to handle business tonight. Our betting experts are projecting Milwaukee to win, the Knicks to cover the spread, and the point total will go over 229.5.

Pick the Bucks to win! The point total has gone over in four of Milwaukee’s last five games. Additionally, it should be noted that New York is currently on a seven-game winning streak against Eastern Conference opponents. If Lillard and Antetokounmpo show up, that streak will end tonight.

