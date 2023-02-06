Kyrie Irving is the first player in NBA history to average 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists prior to changing teams the same season. The three-time All-NBA member is also the first player named an All-Star starter to be traded in the same season since Carmelo Anthony in the 2010-11 season.

On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets traded Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first and second-rounder, and a 2027 second-round draft pick. Last Friday, Irving requested a trade after failing to reach a contract extension agreement with Brooklyn.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Mavericks with Kyrie Irving now have the fourth-best odds to win the championship. Before the trade, sportsbooks showed Dallas with the 12th-shortest odds to win the title this season.

During the 2022 offseason, Kyrie Irving exercised his $36,934,550 player option with Brooklyn for this season. It’s part of the four-year, $136.49 million contract he signed with the team in July 2019.

“Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court,” Irving tweeted Monday morning. “I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

Furthermore, Irving could sign a deal worth as much as a four-year, $198.5 million maximum extension. The former Nets guard is eligible to ink a two-year, $83 million extension with the Mavericks as well. He has until June 30 to sign either contract.

Through 40 starts this season, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.6% from the floor and 37.4% beyond the arc.

On Jan. 20, in Brooklyn’s 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz, the eight-time All-Star recorded season highs of 48 points and 11 boards in 39 minutes of action. Along with logging six assists and four steals, Irving shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the field and 8-of-15 (53.3%) outside the arc.

Per Basketball-Reference, Kyrie Irving has a Hall of Fame probability of 93.4%. Of course, the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers winning their first championship with LeBron James and Irving helped to bolster the 12-year veteran’s case for a future induction. Not to mention, winning MVP in the 2013-14 season adds to his argument.