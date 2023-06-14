NBA
Heat made an offer to Nets for Kyrie Irving at trade deadline
The Miami Heat made an offer to the Brooklyn Nets for eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. “They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there,” Charania said on FanDuel TV.
“Just to give you a glimpse of what they looked at over the last several months – they made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving at the deadline from what I’m told, right before he got traded to the Mavericks before the deadline. … Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” Unfortunately, the details of Miami’s offer were undisclosed.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Heat hold 12th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.
In February, Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris were traded by the Nets to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder. Moreover, Brooklyn also received trade exceptions.
All three draft picks are Dallas owned. Although the Heat were unable to trade for Irving, the 12-year veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Furthermore, the guard was in the final season of his four-year, $136.5 million contract he signed with Brooklyn in 2019.
Miami Heat made an offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving at trade deadline, Dallas Mavericks pulled the trigger for the 12-year veteran
For Miami to add Irving, Heat G.M. Andy Elisburg will have to make the three-time All-NBA member an offer he cannot refuse. Even then, the Mavs guard has his sights set on playing another season with Dallas. Therefore, it will come down to whether or not Elisburg feels he should go all-in to sign him.
“The rumbles have been that [Kyrie] wants to stay [in Dallas],” Marc Stein said on his “#thisleague UnCut” podcast with Chris Haynes. “I think, based on everything I’ve heard; Kyrie wants to stay in Dallas. And one motivation that was suggested to me is that you know, he’s tired of the narrative that he’s trying to get his, you know, force his way to the Lakers.”
Additionally, in 60 appearances of the 2022-23 season, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 37.4 minutes per game. The 2016 NBA champ also shot 49.4% from the field and 37.9% beyond the arc. Besides playing 2,241 minutes, he scored 1,623 points, his third highest-scoring season.
In Brooklyn’s 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20, the guard scored a season-high 48 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with logging 11 boards, six assists, and four steals, Irving shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) from the floor and knocked down a season-high eight 3-pointers.
Not to mention, it was Irving’s first season with 60 or more appearances since 2018-19. However, the former Net has to stay healthy if he wants to remain with Dallas. The Mavericks might offer him a “prove it” deal because of his struggles to remain on the court. Perhaps the Heat are on the fence as well.
