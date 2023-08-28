Main Page
Derrick Jones Jr. considered Heat return before signing with Mavericks
Earlier this month, former Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. considered returning to the Miami Heat before signing a one-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
“Derrick Jones Jr., league sources say, gave consideration to signing with Miami before opting to ink a one-year veteran minimum deal with Dallas on Aug. 18,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Miami Heat hold fifth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
Jones, 26, declined his $3.3 million player option with the Chicago Bulls for the 2023-24 season in June. This is part of the two-year, $6.56 million contract he signed with the club last July.
In fact, Jones was rumored to return to the Heat on a veteran minimum deal. The 6-foot-5 wing played with Miami for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. He made 38 starts in 133 appearances with the Heat.
Former Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. considered returning to the Miami Heat before signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks will be Jones’ fifth team in the last eight NBA seasons. The UNLV product was expected to re-sign with the Bulls this offseason. In April, he told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago his plan to exercise his 2023-24 option.
“Like I told Coach [Billy Donovan] and everybody else, I’m locked in for two years,” he said. “I didn’t sign for two years for no reason. So, I’m here for two years. … I just love being with these guys.
“I know my role isn’t always what I want it to be. I’ve been through a few injuries that might’ve set me back a little bit. I feel like a healthy DJ for all 82 is very special. But I feel like I’ve played well when given minutes.”
In 64 games off the bench with the Bulls in the 2022-23 season, Derrick Jones Jr. averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 14 minutes per game. The Pennsylvania native also shot 50% from the floor and 33.8% outside the arc. In Chicago’s 144-115 victory over the Mavericks on Dec. 10, 2022, the forward scored a season-high 16 points.
Moreover, Jones worked around a few injuries with Chicago in the 2021-22 season. During the Bulls’ 138-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 12, 2022, Jones suffered a right knee injury.
It was revealed that he sustained a bone bruise and was ruled out 2-4 weeks. Two weeks later, the Bulls announced that Jones had fractured his right index finger during a workout. He was ruled out 6-8 weeks.
