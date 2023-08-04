Lakers’ Anthony Davis officially eligible for a contract extension

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is now officially eligible to sign a long-term contract extension. Davis, 30, is currently signed to a five-year, $189.9 million contract. The eight-time All-Star is slated to make $40,600,080 in 2023-24. His deal also carries an early-termination option of $43,219,440 for 2024-25.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, there’s “strong interest” from the Lakers in getting a deal done this offseason, and the team is prepared to offer the full three-year max extension worth $170 million that Davis is eligible to sign. An extension would require Davis to opt in to his salary for the 2024-25 season.

The Lakers have ‘strong interest’ in offering Anthony Davis an extension worth $170M over 3 years, per @DanWoikeSports pic.twitter.com/S1kQxjz47m — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 4, 2023



Davis would be locked in until 2028. Of course, the total value of his contract with the opt in and a three-year extension would be $251.4 million over five years. If Davis were to play out his current deal and opt out next summer, he would be eligible to sign a five-year max extension worth $288 million.

“The Lakers will be able to lock in an All-Star player at a below-market rate to give themselves financial flexibility in future years,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells.

Furthermore, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said earlier this week on The Hoop Collective Podcast that “there is an expectation that the Lakers make some sort of offer or show their intention to make some sort of offer.”

Through 11 NBA seasons, Anthony Davis has earned an estimated $226 million on signed contracts, excluding endorsement deals. The four-time All-NBA member has made $131.4 million over the last four seasons with the Lakers.

During NBA Media Week last year, Davis told reporters, “We’re treating this [2022-23] season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We’re the underdogs. … Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do. “But they’re not talking about us, and that’s fine. You know, we’d rather be under the radar.”

One of the more important days of the Lakers summer offseason — Anthony Davis is extension eligible. 3 years – 167M is the most he can sign for starting today. That would mean AD would be a Laker till 2028. Hopefully we get good news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/vAK6GSZXnV — Omar Siddiqi (@osid24) August 4, 2023



Additionally, Davis made 54 starts in 56 appearances with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season. The 11-year veteran averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 34 minutes per game.

In Los Angeles’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 4, 2022, Davis recorded a career-high 55 points and 17 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. He finished 22-of-30 (73.3%) shooting from the floor, drained two 3-pointers, and went 9-of-9 (100%) at the foul line.

With Davis healthy, the Lakers have won an NBA championship and appeared in the conference finals. Last season, after suffering a foot injury, he returned in late January and went on to dominate the playoffs.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers exceeded expectations by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals, advancing to the Western Conference Finals. However, they did not put up a fight; the Denver Nuggets swept them.

