Lakers have won 9 straight games when playoff series is tied 1-1

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 127-100 to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 2 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. While a 27-point road loss is discouraging to die-hard L.A. fans, the Lakers have won nine straight games when a playoff series is tied 1-1.

Plus, the Lakers have won 25 straight playoff series after winning Game 1 as well. Under Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Golden State is 3-1 in playoff series after dropping the first game.

This includes series wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016), Boston Celtics (2022), and Sacramento Kings (2023). The Warriors lost in six games of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors after losing Game 1.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers now have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Warriors.

While the Lakers lackluster performance in Game 2 might be cause for concern, history suggests otherwise. The Lakers have won 9 straight games when the series is tied 1-1, the longest such win streak in NBA history. LeBron and the Lakers return home for Game 3 on Saturday.

In the Lakers’ Game 2 loss, LeBron James ended his performance with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes of action. The 19-time All-Star shot 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the floor and 3-of-8 (37.5%) beyond the arc.

However, the Warriors outscored L.A. 41-23 in the second quarter and 43-24 to start the second half. The Dubs posted two 40-point quarters in the same playoff game for the first time in franchise history. Golden State guard Klay Thompson recorded his sixth career playoff game with at least eight 3-pointers, the most in NBA history.

Thompson shot 8 of 11 from deep. His 19 points in the first half were his most in a postseason contest since he scored 21 in Game 6 of the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets in 2019.

“They made their adjustments. We knew they were going to do that, that’s what a championship team does,” LeBron James said. “They held serve on their home court tonight.” The Lakers fell to 18-32 against opponents above .500.

"We're still the best defensive team in the league if not one of them." @KingJames isn't worried about the #Lakers' defense being able to contain the Warriors.

Furthermore, James was -27 through three quarters. The only time he had a worse plus-minus through three quarters in a playoff game was Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-round series against the Detroit Pistons in 2006.

Unlike in their 117-112 win over Golden State in Game 1, the Lakers didn’t attempt their first free throws until 1:03 before halftime of Game 2, and their four attempts matched their second fewest in a first half this season.

