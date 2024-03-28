Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura posted an effective field goal percentage of 103.6%, the sixth highest in NBA history in a 30-point, 10-rebound game, in Wednesday night’s 136-124 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hachimura, 26, ended his outing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. He shot 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the floor, 7-of-8 (87.5%) from 3-point range, and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line.

Rui Hachimura was 🔥 last night: ✅ 32 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 11-14 FG

His effective FG percentage was 103.6%, the sixth-highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 30-point, 10-rebound game.



The Lakers were coming off a thrilling 128-124 double-overtime victory in Milwaukee without LeBron James on Tuesday night. It was Los Angeles’ fifth straight win to pull within 2 1/2 games of the No. 6-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

James registered his fourth triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists against Memphis. The four-time MVP has been impressed by Hachimura’s performances in the second half of the season.

Rui Hachimura is averaging career highs in effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage

“Very comfortable,” James said of Hachimura’s play since Hachimura became the starting small forward on Feb. 3. “He knows where his shots are coming from. He knows he’s going to be on the floor. And he knows he’s going to get minutes.

“Gives us another big body, another athletic wing out there. When we downsize, a night like tonight, we had to play small at times, me and him, we can switch some things and still be able to clean glass. So he’s been very key for our success since he got here.”

Through 59 games (30 starts) this season, Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 26.2 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 53.3% from the field and 42.3% from deep.

Rui Hachimura spoke with @LakersReporter following his 32-point performance against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/CPxk7hQVWd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 28, 2024



His effective field goal percentage (60.5%), true shooting percentage (62.4%), and win shares (3.2) are all career highs. The forward’s 3-point shooting percentage ranks 13th in the NBA this season as well.

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ 138-122 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 14, he notched a career-high 36 points on 13-of-19 (68.4%) shooting from the floor, 6-of-8 (75%) outside the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) at the free throw line.

His seven 3-pointers at Memphis were a career high.