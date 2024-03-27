Austin Reaves joined LeBron James as the only Los Angeles Lakers players to record at least 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists with under two turnovers in the 21st century, during Monday night’s 128-124 double-overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reaves, 25, amassed 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks, and one turnover in a career-high 47 minutes of action. The third-year guard also finished 10-of-20 (50%) shooting from the field, 4-of-11 (36.4%) from 3-point range, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold ninth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

Austin Reaves tonight: 29 PTS (9 points in OT)

14 REB

10 AST (1 TOV) Joins LeBron as the only Lakers to reach those numbers with under 2 turnovers in the 21st century. https://t.co/kILbFll6wT — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2024



Despite trailing by 19 points in the fourth quarter and never leading in regulation, the Lakers clawed their way back to force overtime. In double overtime, Reaves made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left. Anthony Davis added 34 points and 23 rebounds while playing a career-high 52 minutes.

“It was one of those moments that you could either flip the page to tomorrow, get ready for that game or you could go out and compete 110% and give yourself an opportunity or at least try to give yourself an opportunity to get back in the game,” said Reaves, who posted his second career triple-double.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves is averaging career highs of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds per game this season

More importantly, the Lakers won without LeBron James, who was downgraded to out because of a lingering left ankle injury. James also had missed Los Angeles’ 123-122 victory over the Bucks on March 8.

Of course, Milwaukee outscored the Lakers 32-16 in the opening quarter.

“A 20-point lead in this league now, it’s nothing because of the way the offense is right now in the league. [It’s] so high-powered that you can wipe away a lead pretty fast,” Davis said.

.@derekfisher breaks down Austin Reaves’ performance in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/JGuoz72ofb — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 27, 2024



Through 72 games (47 starts) this season, Reaves is averaging career highs of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 32 minutes per contest. Plus, he’s shooting 49.1% from the floor, 37.7% from deep, and 86% at the line.

In Los Angeles’ 114-105 victory against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1, the guard scored 32 points on 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field and a career-best seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts (70%).

The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.