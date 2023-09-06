Lakers sign center Christian Wood to a two-year, $5.7 million deal

The Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent center Christian Wood to a two-year, $5.7 million contract, according to sources. His new deal includes a $3.036 million player option for 2024-25.

Wood, 27, made 17 starts in 67 appearances with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 25.9 minutes per game.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks show better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

23-24: $2,709,849 24-25: $3,036,040 (P) Wood can reestablish himself with a strong Laker team and enter free agency once again next offseason. Depth of bigs include: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and now Wood https://t.co/yKp9Fewcfh — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 6, 2023



In Dallas’ 130-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 16, 2022, Christian Wood recorded a season-high 32 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench. He finished 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

Wood was one of four players 6-foot-10 or taller to make 100 3-pointers in each of the past two seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He’s averaged 38.2% shooting from downtown over the last four seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers sign former Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood to a two-year, $5.7 million deal; Wood joins Jaxson Hayes and Anthony Davis in L.A.

Furthermore, in losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 8) and Portland Trail Blazers (Jan. 15), the big man grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds. Despite missing 15 games during the 2022-23 regular season, Wood still logged 12 double-doubles in 67 games.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat were also in the running to sign Wood. In July, former New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxon Hayes signed a two-year, $4.63 million deal with the Lakers as well.

Players with 20+ PPG and 2+ BPG as starters last season: — Christian Wood

— Anthony Davis Now, they’re teammates. pic.twitter.com/9WcD3GKm9M — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 6, 2023



Wood and Hayes are joining eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who re-signed with L.A. on a three-year, $177.13 million extension in August. Barring a major injury, the additions of Wood and Hayes means Davis will probably play fewer minutes next season.

Other new Lakers signings this offseason include ex-Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (one-year, $4.5 million), former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (three-year, $33 million), and ex-Portland Trail Blazers wing Cam Reddish (two-year, $4.63 million).

NBA Betting Content You May Like