Lakers sign Florida forward Alex Fudge to an Exhibit-10 contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former Florida forward Alex Fudge to an Exhibit-10 contract, per sources. An Exhibit-10 contract is non-guaranteed, and it can be converted into a two-way deal before the commencement of the regular season.

Fudge played his freshman 2021-22 season with LSU. In 29 appearances, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 13.9 minutes per game. The Florida native also shot 42.4% from the floor, 28.6% beyond the arc, and 56.8% at the foul line.

In LSU’s 89-49 win over Northwestern State on Dec. 14, 2021, Alex Fudge recorded a career-high six steals in 21 minutes off the bench. Along with logging eight points and nine rebounds, the forward shot 2-of-4 (50%) from the field and knocked down all four free throws.

Fudge then transferred to Florida for his sophomore 2022-23 season. He made 11 starts in 32 games played with the Gators, averaging career highs of 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 19.3 minutes per game. Fudge finished 39.7% shooting from the floor, 22.9% outside the arc, and a career-best 58.9% at the free throw line.

Additionally, Fudge ranked 17th in the SEC in blocks (25) this past season. His 7-foot wingspan makes him a decent defender. The forward scored a career-high 16 points in wins over Stony Brook (Nov. 7) and Florida A&M (Nov. 30) as well.

In October 2020, director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer submitted his scouting report on Fudge to 247Sports. “Has positive length for a combo forward. Needs to add weight and strength to his slim frame,” wrote Meyer. “Is a high-rising leaper with smooth athleticism in general. Has a finesse-based game.

“Quick first step going either direction. Jump shot keeps defense honest. Can score at all three levels. Dangerous running the lanes in transition. Picks up points as an offensive rebounder. Opportunistic defender. Comes up with steals. Also has defensive versatility. Has a lot of potential. Needs to develop a more physical and attacking edge to his game.”

All Lakers acquired today: Jalen Hood-Schfino (1st Round Pick)

Maxwell Lewis (2nd Round Pick)

Colin Castleton (2-Way)

D’Moi Hodge (2-Way)

Fudge was a projected late second-round pick going into the NCAA. His draft stock fell during his sophomore season at Florida. However, at least the former LSU wing will still have an opportunity to prove himself on the Lakers.

On Friday, fellow Florida center teammate Colin Castleton and Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge signed two-way contracts with L.A. In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Lakers selected Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino 17th overall and Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis at No. 40.