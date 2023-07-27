The Los Angeles Lakers have signed undrafted rookie forward Alex Fudge to a two-way contract, his agent Shayaun Saee of One Legacy Sports told vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is also expected to waive two-way forward Cole Swider. Fudge, 20, made 12 starts in 61 career games over the course of two seasons at Louisiana State University (2021-22) and the University of Florida (2022-23).

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks show better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers announced they have signed Alex Fudge to a two-way contract and requested waivers on Cole Swider. pic.twitter.com/6yFh46UbOu — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 26, 2023



In Fudge’s freshman 2021-22 season, the forward made one start in 29 games with LSU. He averaged 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 13.9 minutes per game. Plus, Fudge shot 42.4% from the field, 28.6% from downtown, and 56.8% at the free throw line.

Fudge then made 11 starts in 32 appearances of his sophomore 2022-23 season with the Gators. The Florida native averaged career highs of 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 19.3 minutes per game while shooting 39.7% from the floor, 22.9% beyond the arc, and 58.9% at the foul line. Los Angeles Lakers sign rookie forward Alex Fudge to a two-way contract, expected to waive second-year wing Cole Swider Additionally, Alex Fudge recorded a career-high 16 points in wins against Stony Brook (Nov. 7) and Florida A&M (Nov. 30). The undrafted wing grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in victories over Florida A&M and Ohio (Dec. 14) as well. Fudge finished 17th in blocks (25) in the SEC and 16th in blocks per game (0.8). During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, the rookie forward averaged 2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 block in five outings for the Lakers. The former Tiger also shot 33.3% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Fudge joins former Gators teammate Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge as the Lakers’ two-way players. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players per team increased from two to three. BREAKING: Alex Fudge signs a two-way contract with the Lakers.pic.twitter.com/Ll6aM6exOC — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) July 26, 2023