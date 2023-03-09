Home » news » League Sources Say That Josh Hart Is Expected To Decline His 13 Million Player Option To Re Sign With The Knicks On A Long Term Deal

League sources say that Josh Hart is expected to decline his $13 million player option to re-sign with the Knicks on a long-term deal

The New York Knicks are having a strong season with a 39-28 record and are a top five team in the East. Offseason additions and in-season trades have elevated the Knicks’ roster and they pose a tough out in the first-round of the playoffs. Their front office made a trade at the deadline for Josh Hart and he’s fit in seamlessly with the Knicks. Reports say that hart is expected to decline his $13 million player option to re-sign a long-term deal with New York. 

Hart joins his former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson on the Knicks and he’s been stellar for the Knicks. He’s played in 10 games with New York and they’ve gone 9-1 in those games. The Knicks were on a nine-game win streak before their loss to the Hornets the other night.

Josh Hart expected to re-sign with the Knicks in the offseason

The 28 year old Villanova product has played in 61 games this season. Ten with the Knicks since the trade deadline and the other 51 were with his former team, Portland. In his ten games with the Knicks so far he’s averaging (11.2) points, (5.9) rebounds, (3.1) assists, and (1.1) steals.

His three-point percentage with the Knicks is an out of this world (.609) percent through ten games. For the entire 2022-23 season he’s shooting (.356) percent from deep, the third-highest average in his career. Hart is a versatile piece off the bench for Tom Thibodeau.

He’s become a fan favorite very quickly with the effort he brings on both sides of the ball. Hart has even hinted how much he loves to play in Madison Square Garden and would love to call NYC his home. NBA insider Michael Scotto said he could earn $16-18 million annually on his next contract that should be a long-term deal.

Before Hart was on the Knicks, his former agent was Leon Rose. He’s now the Knicks’ president and shouldn’t have much of a problem negotiating with Hart to make a deal based on their past connections.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

