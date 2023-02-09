WATCH: Knicks star Jalen Brunson explodes after Josh Hart trade

Watch New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson freak out after finding out the Portland Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart to the Empire State for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected 2023 first-round pick. The lottery-protected pick turns into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, per ESPN.

Hart and Brunson were teammates at Villanova. Both players helped the Wildcats win the national championship in 2016. At the time the news broke, Brunson was back at Villanova for his No. 1 jersey retirement ceremony. “Oh s—t!” yelled the Knicks guard after a friend showed him the headline from his phone.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Knicks possess 20th-ranked odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets better odds to qualify for the postseason. Watch the video below.

Moreover, Hart was selected 30th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Maryland native played his first two seasons with the Lakers before getting dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 offseason.

Additionally, Hart is making $12.9 million this season and has a 2023-24 player option worth the same amount. If the forward exercises the option to return by his June 25 deadline, the contract becomes nonguaranteed.

Hart, 27, is averaging a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game, the most by a player at 6-foot-5 or shorter. Not to mention, the former Blazer leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (1.9) among players 6-5 or shorter.

Through 51 starts this season with the Trail Blazers, Hart averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 boards, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.4% beyond the arc. Knicks fans were eager to watch the breaking news coverage on this developing story.

Blazers' trade deadline in totality (for now): Josh Hart, Gary Payton II, a 2029 second-rounder to Charlotte For Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Ryan Arcidiacono (presumably will be waived), Kevin Knox, five second-rounders from GSW, a protected 2023 Knicks first-rounder. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 9, 2023

Furthermore, as for Brunson, the fifth-year guard is averaging career highs of 23.2 points, 6.2 assists, 34.9 minutes, and 8.3 field goals per game through 52 starts with New York. During the 2022 offseason, JB inked a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks.

On Jan. 9, in New York’s 111-107 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the former Dallas Mavericks star recorded a career-high 44 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-30 (50%) shooting from the floor, 4-of-10 (40%) outside the arc, and a flawless 10-of-10 (100%) at the foul line.

