LeBron James not retiring, confirms return for 21st NBA season

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed to the public during Wednesday night’s 2023 ESPYS that he plans to return for his 21st NBA season this fall. Retirement rumors sprouted on social media following the 2022-23 season.

The 19-time All-Star will become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

LeBron James announces that he is not retiring: "that day is not today"



“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said after accepting the ESPY award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

“Tonight, I want to use this moment to just say something that I’ve said a million times and I will never get sick of talking about it: I love this game. I love the game of basketball,” James said.

James made 55 appearances with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season. The six-time All-Defensive member averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

“In my 20 years playing this game and all the years before, I’ve never, ever cheated the game, and I will never take it for granted. Every time I step foot on the floor, either coaching my boys or playing, I want to give it everything. I do it for myself,” James said.

“I do it for some of my teammates that I’ve had before and now. And I do it for all the greats that came before me. And more importantly — or most importantly — I do it for the fans, the lovers of the game.

“Listen, you can love me — and I know some of you hate me as well — but the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I’ve given to this game. When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep playing.

“And I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I’m here now speaking for myself. In that moment, I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game — can I give everything to the game still? The truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it.”

"Listen, you can love me and I know some of you hate me as well. But the one thing you will always do is respect me and appreciate the way I approach the game and what I've given to this game." LeBron James during his ESPYS speech



LeBron James turns 39 this December. The four-time MVP could become the first player in NBA history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season. However, the 20-year veteran cares more about winning another championship.

“You know what brings me back every year? It’s watching and coaching my boys and their teammates,” he said. “I see those kids, and it brings me right back to why I play. Those kids get me back to where I need to be, just the pure love of his beautiful game.

“So, yeah, I still got something left. A lot left. I love you all, and thank you so much for watching this journey so far.”

