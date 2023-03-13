The LA Lakers lost a tough game at home last night 112-108 to the New York Knicks. With that loss they are nudged in a four-way tie for ninth in the Western Conference. Their playoff hopes are still very much alive with 14 regular season games left to play, but the margin for error is slim. It was also a good sign when veteran LeBron James showed up the game without a walking boot for the first time since his injury on 2/26.

While the Lakers have been rather successful as of late it seems like nobody can draw attention away from when LeBron might make his return. He’s been sidelined for the past two weeks and will be re-evaluated in another two weeks. It was a step in the right direction yesterday as he showed up to the game without a walking boot.

The Lakers are 7-3 in their last ten games and they are trying to keep their season in tact. LeBron has missed the last seven games in a row with a right foot injury after hearing it “pop” vs the Mavericks on 2/26. He’s played in 47 of their 68 games so far this season. This could potentially be the second time in the last three years that he plays less than 50 games in the regular season.

Luckily for Lakers fans, head coach Darvin Ham gave the report yesterday that James’ recovery is “going according to plan.” James is set to be re-evaluated on towards then end of the month when the Lakers may have a better understanding of their playoff hopes.

They are currently in a four-way tie with Utah (9th), Oklahoma City (10th), and New Orleans (12th) for ninth in the West. All four have a 33-35 record with 14 regular season games left in 2022-23. The Lakers will try and do what they can to make the play-in tournament and maybe James can make a return then or shortly before the regular season ends.