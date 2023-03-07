The Lakers’ playoff hopes are in jeopardy right now and the margin for error is slim. Their are currently four teams with the same record a the LA (31-34) and only two of those four can make the play-in tournament. Sadly, Lebron James is out for the Lakers and can’t help his team win games that are crucial to their season. James does have a lot of time on his hands over the next few weeks and let out a controversial tweet last night regarding hos son.

He proclaimed that his 18 year old son Bronny James is better than some of the players in the league tonight. James tweeted this at 11:43 pm last night and it has sent a lot of the NBA media in a swirl. People cannot believe the he would have the audacity to say something like that so publicly as that’s not usually his style.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

Thirty-eighth year old LeBron James has seen and done it all in his career. He’s got every record or trophy that a player could want, but he still has one box to check off before he can retire. James wants to play one season with his son Bronny who will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

While there is no one in particular that James refers to in his tweet, but some have begun to speculate. It’s possible he could be referring to Boston’s Grant Williams who botched two free-throws that could have won them the game against Cleveland.

ESPN databases have his son as the 28th highest prospect in the country in the high school class of 2023. He’s currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in LA, California.