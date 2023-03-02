LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks after being diagnosed with a right foot tendon injury by team physicians Thursday afternoon.

James has missed the last two games, and the four-time MVP has missed a total of 16 contests so far this season. Considering Anthony Davis is also dealing with a lingering right foot stress reaction injury, this could be disastrous for L.A.

Per a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2023

LeBron James, 38, injured his right foot tendon during the third quarter of Sunday’s 111-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The 19-time All-Star was recorded saying, “I heard a pop,” after falling to the court. Of course, this is classified as a non-contact injury.

Without James and Anthony Davis, it will be even more challenging for the Lakers to secure a spot for the play-in tournament. Davis could miss extended time. With only 19 games left of the regular season, Los Angeles is currently 30-33 and ranks 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is out at least three weeks due to a right foot tendon injury sustained from Sunday’s 111-108 win over Dallas

Through 47 starts this season, the 20-year veteran is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 36.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.1% from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range.

On Jan. 16, in Los Angeles’ 140-132 victory against the Houston Rockets, the 18-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with tallying eight boards and nine assists, LeBron James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the field and hit five 3s.

Furthermore, the Lakers now have a five-game homestand. They play the Minnesota Timberwolves this Friday, followed by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Memphis Grizzlies next Tuesday, and Toronto Raptors next Friday. D’Angelo Russell will miss this Friday’s game against Minnesota due to a sprained right ankle.

Additionally, L.A. has gone 6-10 this season in games without LeBron James. This is not very reassuring for this struggling below-.500 team. Not to mention, the Lakers are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Three of those wins were with the four-time NBA champ.

