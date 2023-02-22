Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is reportedly set to commit to Ohio State in the coming weeks after his high school season with Sierra Canyon is over. While most of the consensus top 75 recruits in the class of 2023 have already signed, James is the only one who has yet to make a commitment.

Bronny the Buckeye

Bronny James looks set to commit to Ohio State over the next few weeks to add to an already impressive Buckeyes 2023 college basktetball recruiting class.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, James is a four-star recruit and the 30th-ranked player nationally in his class. He’s also the seventh-ranked combo guard and a McDonald’s All-American. His scouting report reads that he’s a fantastic passer, excellent on defense, tough and versatile, and a good catch-and-shoot player.

Bronny James is now a projected top-10 pick thanks to the significant jump he's made at Sierra Canyon, developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his class while making strides with his shooting and playmaking . Full 2024 mock draft on ESPN: https://t.co/Cw5AcgxiKy pic.twitter.com/4DNo1TOtDx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

It’s no surprise that James has a strong connection to Ohio State, as his father can often be found on the sideline of Buckeye football games. LeBron is a big fan of Ohio State and has even hinted that his son’s potential commitment to the school may have been influenced by his own fandom. When James commits to Ohio State within the next month, he’ll be back in his home state of Ohio.

Bronny has even posted pictures to his Instagram of him wearing the famous Buckeyes colors.

I think we can all agree that Bronny James should commit to the Buckeyes. Via Bronny James on Instagram pic.twitter.com/TYA5DLC22p — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) September 6, 2022

When James commits to Ohio State, he’ll be the highest-ranked recruit in the Buckeyes’ class of 2023. And he’ll be a massive draw for the school, both in terms of his basketball ability and his famous name.

Playing Pro Ball with Dad

While there’s no guarantee that James will stick around for all four years of college, his potential early departure for the NBA could make for an exciting storyline.

LeBron has already expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, saying “I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie, I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. But I want him to get to the NBA.”

If James does go pro early, it will be interesting to see how his career arc unfolds. But for now, Buckeye fans can be excited about the potential addition of a talented and highly-ranked player to their program. Bronny’s commitment to Ohio State is the biggest recruiting win for head coach Chris Holtmann in his six years at the helm.

Bronny James’ imminent commitment to Ohio State is an exciting development for Buckeye basketball. With his basketball ability, famous name, and potential for an early NBA departure, James could be a major contributor to the program in the coming years. It will be fun to watch how his career arc unfolds, both at the college level and beyond.