Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will become the oldest player in the NBA for the first time of his 20-year career in the 2023-24 season. The four-time NBA champ turns 39 in December.

Udonis Haslem (43) retired with the Miami Heat, and Andre Iguodala (39) remains unsigned. Besides James, not one player born in 1984 or prior is signed to an active roster.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

The end of an era approaches, LeBron James claims the throne as the oldest player in the NBA next season 👀👑 pic.twitter.com/tcR7x0rONB — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) October 4, 2023



Taj Gibson, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, and P.J. Tucker were all born in 1985. Tucker turns 39 next May. During the offseason, he inked a three-year, $30 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Likewise, Gibson turns 39 next June. The USC product re-signed with the Washington Wizards in September. While Howard was never offered a deal with the Golden State Warriors, Paul was added in a trade with Washington.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to become the oldest player in the NBA for the first time in the 2023-24 season, turns 39 years old in December

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Lakers open the 2023-24 regular season at the Denver Nuggets. James will be 38 years and 298 days old when he begins his 21st NBA season.

During NBA Media Day on Monday, the four-time MVP reiterated his plan to continue playing in the league. “I feel like I got a lot more in the tank to give,” James told reporters. “I think it all starts with the mind, obviously.

“You know, the mind controls everything. I think being able to keep my mind fresh, so just … allows my body to kind of follow after that. Then able to continue to step into the gym and continue to prepare myself for another season. I felt like I had a heck of a summer.’’

At 38 years, 115 days old, LeBron James is the oldest player ever with a 20-point, 20-rebound game, including regular season and playoffs 💪 pic.twitter.com/SFtynibd24 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2023



James is set to become the sixth player to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22. If he plays into his 40s, Carter’s record will fall.

Plus, LeBron James could also become the first player in league history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season. The Lakers star is tied with Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections, with a total of 19.

NBA Betting Content You May Like