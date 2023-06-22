LOOK: Bronny James To Wear LeBron’s No. 6 At USC

The USC Men’s Basketball team revealed a first look at Bronny James in a Trojans uniform on Thursday on the team’s Twitter account.

The post showcased Bronny dawning his father’s iconic No. 6 uniform with James Jr. on the back of his jersey.

Check out Bronny James in his No. 6 USC jersey below.

FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023

Bronny James Likely To Come Off The Bench At USC

Bronny James will open his freshman season as part of a loaded backcourt that includes No. 1 overall recruit Isaiah Collier and senior guard Boogie Ellis, who averaged 17.7 points per game last season.

Collier is expected to slot into the starting point guard spot right away, meaning James may begin his college career by coming off the bench. USC head coach Andy Enfield has already made it clear that there will be enough playing time for all three guards to flourish in the Trojans’ up-tempo system.

“All our guards have a great opportunity to play for us because we don’t have a ton of guards,” Enfield said last month. “We don’t have eight or nine. We have some opportunity for those guys to carve out a nice role for them, and in Bronny’s case, we don’t promise starting spots, but the nice thing is I think all of our guards will play good minutes for us this year.”

Given Enfield’s comments, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see James carve out a consistent role during his freshman season. Thanks to his high basketball IQ and ability to take care of the basketball, it isn’t far-fetched to believe that Bronny could be closing out games alongside Collier and Ellis in the not-so-distant future.

Can James Be Contributor On A National Championship Contender?

USC brought in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes in 2023.

As a result, the Trojans are expected to be among a handful of contenders with a legitimate chance to win a National Championship next season.

USC opens with +3300 odds to win the national title. Arizona (+2800) and UCLA (+3000) are the only PAC-12 schools with better March Madness odds.

Despite the fact that he’s yet to play a game in a Trojans uniform, Enfield has been impressed with Bronny’s demeanor off of the court and believes that he will be a great fit at USC.

“It’s so refreshing to see a young man deal with all the celebrity status of his dad but be such a humble young man,” Enfield said. “We recruited Bronny because we think he’s a great fit for our basketball program as a player and the type of person he is.”

According to the top online sportsbooks, Bronny James is projected to average 9.5 points per game as a freshman, which would be an impressive number in his projected sixth-man role.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like