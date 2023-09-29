For over three decades, Magic Johnson has been the undisputed greatest point guard of all time. Even though the Lakers legend had a short career due to health issues, he was still able to conquer it all in his 13-year NBA career. However, last month Stephen Curry reignited the debate when he was asked the question and placed himself at the top of the ranks.

It is true that the Warriors superstar is the main reason why the San Francisco franchise has been the most successful NBA club in the past decade, conquering four titles since 2014. At the top, only LeBron James stands beside him as the best players in this modern era.

Even though Curry demonstrated nothing but respect towards Johnson, he genuinely believed he’d surpassed him as the best point guard in NBA history. The LA legend recently went on “CBS Sports Radio” will Zach Gelb and shut down the Golden State star’s claims.

“If he got more than five championships. If he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he’s got more number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the playoffs. If he’s got more than those numbers, he’s the best,” Magic said on air. “I’m just saying if he’s got more than all those things then he’s the best, but the last time I checked, he doesn’t. But everyone has to decide for themselves who the best it.”

If you play the numbers game, then Johnson is correct. However, Curry is 35-years-old and still going strong, as he recently said he wanted to play as long as LeBron James has, who’s 38 at the moment. This means, we probably have three more years of witnessing the Warriors guard’s greatness and could reach Magic’s stats.

Let’s look back at exactly what Curry said when he was interviewed by Gilbert Arenas in August. The former Wizards star asked him the question directly, and he bluntly answered “yes.”

Then, after thinking about it for a minute, the Golden State leader accepted that it was a complicated conversation, especially considering Magic’s career, but that this is precisely why these debates are so fun to engage in.

“I obviously had to answer that way,” he continued. “But I really feel like, to your point, Magic’s résumé is ridiculous. so the fact that we are even having this conversation is a place I never thought I’d be. But the fact, to your point and how you grade it, this is why we have these conversations because it’s fun.”

Magic also shared his excitement for this Lakers roster, considering it the ‘most balanced team in the West’ ahead of next season

The Hall of Famer believe that the purple and gold are back to being the best team in the Western Conference, and praises Rob Pelinka and the administration for turning things around after last campaign’s poor start.

“This season, I think that the Lakers are going to win the West and get back – they could win another championship,” Johnson expressed. “I think they’re the best team in the West. Rob Pelinka has done a great job – him and Jeanie Buss – of not only keeping the young talent but also bringing in some really great free agents.

“I think the Lakers are probably the most balanced team in the West. And have – I believe – the most talent too. They’re the deepest team.”

The Los Angeles legend also dug into the acquisition of LeBron James back in the 2019/20 season, and recognizes how he inspired the team to win the NBA title that year.

“I was so excited that we got back to that level,” Magic said. “That we won, even though it was in the bubble, we still won the championship. … It was a great championship for the Lakers.”