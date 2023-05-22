Last night, the Miami Heat took a 3-0 series lead vs the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Boston was down by as much as 33 points last night and they just never could cut into Miami’s massive lead. A number of players made an impact for the Heat on offense last night. Duncan Robinson had 22 points in 23 minutes off the bench. He passed LeBron James for the most three-pointers in Heat postseason history.

Robinson has played five seasons for the Miami Heat and they’ve made the postseason four times while he’s been there. Coming into Game 3 last night, he needed five three-pointers to pass the legendary LeBron James for the most three-pointers in Heat postseason history.

He did exactly that and knocked down five of his seven threes taken to pass James. The 29-year-old vet was humbled after the game to hear that he passed a Heat legend last night.

Duncan Robinson has passed LeBron James for the most 3-pointers in Heat postseason history. pic.twitter.com/R1XS7gGncR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2023

Duncan Robinson now owns the record for the most threes made in Heat postseason history

In his first three years with the Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson looked like he was a star in the making. He earned himself a contract worth $90 million at the end of the 2021 season. Robinson seemed to fall off the past few seasons and Heat fans were starting to wonder why they signed him long-term.

He appeared in only 42 games during the regular season and made 1 start. His three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his career. Only his rookie season in 2018-19 was worse. The 29-year-old has been able to shake off the rough regular season and has shined in the playoffs.

His (.447) three-point percentage is the highest of his career, regular or postseason. He’s playing (17.5) minutes per game in the 2023 playoffs and has been a nice spark of offense off the bench. Last night was the second time this postseason that he scored over 20+ points per game. Robinson is proving his worth to Miami once again and they’ll need his production