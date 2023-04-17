Home » news » Miamis Jimmy Butler Now Has The Second Most 10 35 Point Playoff Games In Heat Franchise History

Miami’s Jimmy Butler now has the second-most (10) 35+ point playoff games in Heat franchise history

Injuries on both sides played a massive factor in the Miami Heat’s 130-117 road win vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 17 minutes after suffering a back injury that he tried playing through. Tyler Herro broke his hand late in the third quarter and is likely out for the rest of the playoffs. Taking over for the Miami Heat last night was Jimmy Butler who now has the second-most (10) 35+ point playoff games in franchise history. 

Jimmy Butler has played in 98 playoff games over his career and his best postseason basketball has been with the Miami Heat. In 43 games with the Heat including their upset win vs the Bucks last night, he’s averaging (23.9) points, (6.9) rebounds, (5,7) assists, and (2.0) steals. He elevates his game to a new level when the playoff starts and Butler have been a catalyst for the Heat over the last four years.

Jimmy Butler had 35 points last night in Miami’s 130-117 win vs the Milwaukee Bucks

With 35/5/11 last night vs the Bucks, Jimmy Butler passed LeBron James for the most 35+ point playoff games in franchise history. Butler has done this 10 times in his playoff career with the Heat in 43 postseason games. James did it 9 times in 87 postseason games from 2011-2014.

The six-time all-star made an immediate impact when he first arrived in Miami for the 2019-20 season. Butler and the rest of the NBA were competing in the bubble during Covid and the Heat made it to the NBA Finals that season. They lost to the LA Lakers, and Jimmy Butler led the league with 21 postseason games played in the ’19-20 playoffs.

Last night the Heat were able to start the series with a nice road win and a 1-0 lead. The Bucks fought to stay competitive in last night’s game and cut the lead to within a few possessions. However, Milwaukee just wasn’t the same without Giannis Antetokounmpo and they’ll hope he’s healthy moving forward after taking a nasty spill on his back last night. Game 2 is this Wednesday at 9:00 pm EST.

