Team Bonds won 66-55 over Team Rice in the 2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night at Oakland Arena. The teams were coached by a pair of Bay Area legends and all-time greats in their sports — MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds and Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers icon Jerry Rice.

Emmy-Winning Actor Rome Flynn Received MVP Honors

Team Rice trailed 31-25 at the half and allowed Team Bonds to maintain a 47-35 advantage through three quarters.

The contest also featured a skills challenge between Olympic high jumper Shelby McEwen and fellow Olympian Masai Russell. The two faced off in an obstacle course that consisted of two hurdles, one vertical jump, and a shooting contest.

Rome Flynn is your 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xlaz5QFvbf — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2025

16 PTS for Rickea Jackson in the #RufflesCelebGame 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8NhsfPjfwy — WNBA (@WNBA) February 15, 2025

SHELBY MCEWAN CAN FLY ✈️✈️ He glides through the air and throws down the windmill at the #RufflesCelebGam on ESPN 💥 pic.twitter.com/zyVCAX09Vs — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2025



The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP was awarded to Rome Flynn, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while shooting 10 of 16 from the field.

The Emmy-winning actor starred in The Bold And The Beautiful (2015-2017) and How To Get Away With Murder (2018-2020). Flynn reportedly has trained with Olin Simplis, who worked with Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart.

2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Featured The Ruffles Crunch Time Button

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson contributed 16 points for Team Bonds, while McEwen scored 14 points as a member of Team Rice.

McEwen had a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a wind-up that could’ve amused judges in Saturday’s dunk contest.

In addition, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featured the return of the Ruffles Crunch Time button, which coaches were allowed to press once each half. When activated, every shot made was worth double.

Olympians @masai_russell and @ShelbySm5 competed in a Skills Challenge at the quarter break 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Shelby McEwen earned a 3-point shot inside in the arc for Team Rice 🎯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/lxwUQmKMWr — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2025

Druski hit the three and the silencer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LlhAhqCeBM — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2025



Comedian and actor Druski finished with just four points for Team Rice, but he still celebrated after hitting a jumper from 3-point range late in the fourth quarter.

For Team Bonds, popular streamer Kai Cenat added four points, one steal, and one block while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 0 of 3 from beyond the arc in 12 minutes of action.