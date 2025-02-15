NBA

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025: Team Bonds Defeats Team Rice

Author photo
By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated50 mins ago on February 15, 2025

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025 Team Bonds Defeats Team Rice

Team Bonds won 66-55 over Team Rice in the 2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night at Oakland Arena. The teams were coached by a pair of Bay Area legends and all-time greats in their sports — MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds and Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers icon Jerry Rice.

Emmy-Winning Actor Rome Flynn Received MVP Honors

Team Rice trailed 31-25 at the half and allowed Team Bonds to maintain a 47-35 advantage through three quarters.

The contest also featured a skills challenge between Olympic high jumper Shelby McEwen and fellow Olympian Masai Russell. The two faced off in an obstacle course that consisted of two hurdles, one vertical jump, and a shooting contest.


The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP was awarded to Rome Flynn, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while shooting 10 of 16 from the field.

The Emmy-winning actor starred in The Bold And The Beautiful (2015-2017) and How To Get Away With Murder (2018-2020). Flynn reportedly has trained with Olin Simplis, who worked with Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart.

2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Featured The Ruffles Crunch Time Button

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson contributed 16 points for Team Bonds, while McEwen scored 14 points as a member of Team Rice.

McEwen had a pair of impressive dunks, one of them a wind-up that could’ve amused judges in Saturday’s dunk contest.

In addition, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game featured the return of the Ruffles Crunch Time button, which coaches were allowed to press once each half. When activated, every shot made was worth double.


Comedian and actor Druski finished with just four points for Team Rice, but he still celebrated after hitting a jumper from 3-point range late in the fourth quarter.

For Team Bonds, popular streamer Kai Cenat added four points, one steal, and one block while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 0 of 3 from beyond the arc in 12 minutes of action.