NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025: Final Score & MVP Predictions

The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is featuring popular names in music, sports, and entertainment at Oakland Arena in the Bay Area, and fans are already exchanging their final score and MVP predictions.

WNBA Stars Allisha Gray, Kayla Thornton Will Participate In The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Social media personalities Kai Cenat and Druski highlight the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game lineup. Cenat has more than 20 million followers and subscribers across his YouTube and Twitch platforms, while Druski is an internet personality known for his sketch comedy.

WNBA stars Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton will also be participating in this year’s event. Gray is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, and Thornton won the 2024 WNBA championship with the New York Liberty.

Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis will also be participating, and he will be opposed by another former Warrior in NBA champion Matt Barnes.

Team Bonds and Team Rice will be playing one another at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The former will be coached by MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds, along with rapper 2 Chainz, while the latter will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, in addition to influencer Khaby Lame.

How To Watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

📅 Game Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

🕙 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Oakland Arena | San Francisco, California

Oakland Arena | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

ESPN 💻 Live Stream: fuboTV

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz

Noah Kahan, musician

Kai Cenat, streamer

Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist

Dylan Wang, actor

Pablo Schreiber, actor

Baron Davis, former NBA star

Allisha Gray, WNBA All-Star

Rome Flynn, actor

Danny Ramirez, actor

Mickey Guyton, musician

Tucker Halpern, musician

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame

Druski, comedian

Shaboozey, musician

Walker Hayes, musician

Oliver Stark, actor

Chris Brickley, basketball trainer

Terrell Owens, Hall of Fame wide receiver

Matt Barnes, NBA champion

Shelby McEwen, Olympic silver medalist

Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion

Bayley, WWE star

AP Dhillon, musician

Final Score and MVP Prediction

Baron Davis averaged 16.1 points per game and 7.2 assists across his 16-year NBA career. The two-time All-Star has not played in the NBA since 2012. However, he could have an MVP-caliber performance on Friday night.

Other names to keep an eye are 2017 NBA champion Matt Barnes, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, and basketball trainer Chris Brickley.

Barnes averaged just 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his final NBA season in 2016-17. Gray has averaged a career-high 17.1 points per game with Atlanta in the 2023 season and 15.6 points per game last season with the Dream, while Brickley has trained with some of the NBA’s most-talented players.

Terrell Owens in the wild-card factor for Team Rice. He’s a natural athlete. T.O. can play any sport. Throw Barnes and Thornton into the mix, and Team Rice has an edge against Team Bonds.

Since Davis hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2011-12 campaign, Barnes is more likely to lead the stat sheet.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP: Matt Barnes

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Final Score: Team Rice Over Team Bonds, 92-84