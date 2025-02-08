LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, is set to perform his viral song, “Tweaker,” on Feb. 15 during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

LiAngelo Ball To Perform “Tweaker” In His First Televised Show During NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night

The 26-year-old’s track has been an immediate hit, garnering 14.4 million views since it was originally released on the WorldstarHipHop YouTube channel. The song debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

More importantly, “Tweaker” landed him a record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. His deal with Def Jam is worth up to $13 million, with a guaranteed $8 million. Ball also recently dropped a remix of the song featuring Lil Wayne.

Fun NBA All-Star news: LiAngelo Ball will perform on All-Star Saturday night, Feb. 15, at Chase Center in his first televised show. pic.twitter.com/BSl5QEgkF4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2025



Alphonse Pierre of Pitchfork describes the track as being an inspiration of 2000s Louisiana hip-hop, stating Ball “is putting out music that sounds like he wants to convince us he grew up crooning on the porches of Baton Rouge with Boosie and Webbie.”

Charania added that next month’s NBA All-Star performance will be Ball’s first broadcasted show as well. However, he already has some experience in front of a large audience.

Ball previously performed “Tweaker” during an NFL divisional-round playoff matchup between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions on Jan. 18.

LiAngelo Is The Only Ball Brother Who Will Be Participating In This Year’s NBA All-Star Weekend

According to Basketball Reference, LiAngelo Ball had a brief NBA G League career, averaging 4.4 points and 13.1 minutes per game across 31 appearances with the Greensboro Swarm from 2021-23.

His focus appears to have completely shifted to music. As Ball’s song continues to gain popularity, he’ll be performing it during NBA All-Star festivities at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Chase Center, which is the Golden State Warriors’ arena, will now host the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge, and a special performance from Ball on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Interesting enough, LiAngelo is the only Ball brother who will participate in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. LaMelo was snubbed from an All-Star Game selection, while Lonzo is still working to reestablish himself after three arthroscopic knee surgeries.

LiAngelo’s big news comes just days after Lonzo agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Bulls. His new deal keeps him in Chicago through the 2026-27 season, and the second year of the deal is a team option.