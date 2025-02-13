NBA
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2025: Rosters, Start Time & How To Watch
The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is featuring some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment at Oakland Arena in the Bay Area.
This year’s event includes social media personalities Kai Cenat and Druski. Cenat boasts more than 20 million followers and subscribers across his YouTube and Twitch platforms.
Meanwhile, Druski is an internet personality known for his sketch comedy, where he gets some of the biggest stars to participate. Then there are athletes.
A few celebrities on the roster who might have an advantage over their competition are WNBA stars Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton.
1st Super Bowl Commercial 🍩#dunkinpartner pic.twitter.com/1yIzGMPprN
— DRUSKI (@druski) February 10, 2025
Gray is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, while Thornton just won the 2024 WNBA championship with the New York Liberty.
Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis will also be participating, and he will be opposed by another former Warrior in NBA champion Matt Barnes.
Both teams are being led by famous stars as well. One team will be coached by MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds, along with rapper 2 Chainz.
The other side will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who will be assisted by influencer Khaby Lame.
How To Watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- 📅 Game Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
- 🕙 Time: 7 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Venue: Oakland Arena | San Francisco, California
- 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN
- 💻 Live Stream: fuboTV
Team Bonds and 2 Chainz
Coaches: Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz
- Noah Kahan, musician
- Kai Cenat, streamer
- Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist
- Dylan Wang, actor
- Pablo Schreiber, actor
- Baron Davis, former NBA star
- Allisha Gray, WNBA All-Star
- Rome Flynn, actor
- Danny Ramirez, actor
- Mickey Guyton, musician
- Tucker Halpern, musician
Team Rice and Lame
Coaches: Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame
- Druski, comedian
- Shaboozey, musician
- Walker Hayes, musician
- Oliver Stark, actor
- Chris Brickley, basketball trainer
- Terrell Owens, Hall of Fame wide receiver
- Matt Barnes, NBA champion
- Shelby McEwen, Olympic silver medalist
- Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion
- Bayley, WWE star
- AP Dhillon, musician