The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is featuring some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment at Oakland Arena in the Bay Area.

This year’s event includes social media personalities Kai Cenat and Druski. Cenat boasts more than 20 million followers and subscribers across his YouTube and Twitch platforms.

Meanwhile, Druski is an internet personality known for his sketch comedy, where he gets some of the biggest stars to participate. Then there are athletes.

A few celebrities on the roster who might have an advantage over their competition are WNBA stars Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton.



Gray is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, while Thornton just won the 2024 WNBA championship with the New York Liberty.

Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis will also be participating, and he will be opposed by another former Warrior in NBA champion Matt Barnes.

Both teams are being led by famous stars as well. One team will be coached by MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds, along with rapper 2 Chainz.

The other side will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who will be assisted by influencer Khaby Lame.

How To Watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

📅 Game Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 🕙 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Oakland Arena | San Francisco, California

Oakland Arena | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

ESPN 💻 Live Stream: fuboTV

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz

Noah Kahan, musician

Kai Cenat, streamer

Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist

Dylan Wang, actor

Pablo Schreiber, actor

Baron Davis, former NBA star

Allisha Gray, WNBA All-Star

Rome Flynn, actor

Danny Ramirez, actor

Mickey Guyton, musician

Tucker Halpern, musician

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame