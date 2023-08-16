The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 3 during the 2023-24 NBA season, and players on the winning championship team will each receive $500,000, whereas the losing team players are each slated to receive $200,000. Players on the losing team of the semifinals round will each get $100,000.

Lastly, players on the losing team of the quarterfinals round will also each receive $50,000. This tournament will have no impact on the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Winning the tournament does not guarantee a playoff berth for the championship team. However, wins and losses during the tournament are still counted for all 30 teams.

For Group Play games, the first of two stages in the in-season tournament, these matchups will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. On these nights, the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play contests. These games affect the tournament standings. Likewise, wins and losses count toward the regular NBA standings.

Each team will play four Group Play games from Nov. 3-28. According to the schedule, NBA teams will play one game against each opponent in their group, two games at home, and two games on the road.

Additionally, each of the six group winners will advance to the knockout round, along with the highest-finishing team that failed to win a group from each conference. Those eight teams will play quarterfinal games on Dec. 4 and 5. Not to mention, the higher-seeded team will receive the home games.

NBA In-Season Tournament championship-winning players will each receive $500,000, losing team players will each be awarded $200,000

Afterwards, the winners of those four quarterfinal games will then advance to the semifinals, which will be held in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7. The NBA Cup will be awarded to the winning team after the championship matchup on Dec. 9.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs were unveiled as the only team with more than two of their four group-play games on ESPN and TNT for the inaugural in-season tournament.

The Spurs had only three nationally televised games over the last three years combined.

Furthermore, ESPN and TNT will combine to air 14 games during Group Play. The complete game schedule and national broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 NBA regular season will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Check out the groups featured below.

1.) Group A: Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers

2.) Group B: Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards

3.) Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors

4.) Group D: Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz

5.) Group E: Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans

6.) Group F: Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs

On Nov. 10, San Antonio opens group play in the NBA In-Season Tournament against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. Following the Minnesota matchup, the Spurs will face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on TNT on Nov. 14.

Then, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will square off against De’Aaron Fox and the Kings on ESPN on Nov. 17 and Stephen Curry and the Warriors on ESPN on Nov. 24.

