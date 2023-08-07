NBA Rumors: Christian Wood remains ‘Top Choice’ for Lakers

In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in signing free agent ex-Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood. The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat were reportedly pursuing the 6-foot-10 big man in July. However, neither of the three aforementioned teams have negotiated a deal for Wood.

“The Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

“…There’s at least some internal optimism that the Lakers could make it work…”, per @TheDunkCentral. Lakers and Pelinka are making Christian Wood their priority. pic.twitter.com/3SpWvrJ9jV — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) August 7, 2023



Fast forward a month, the Lakers are still the favorites to sign Christian Wood. After all, the UNLV product was born and raised in California. “Wood, from what I can tell, still seems like the top choice despite the defensive shortcomings and personality issues detailed here,” Woike wrote last Friday.

“The big question would be whether the Lakers’ structure — headlined by coach Darvin Ham and James — could keep Wood focused on winning while eliminating some of his bad habits and overcoming some deficiencies.

“While he’s already played for seven teams, there’s at least some internal optimism that the Lakers could make it work as stop No. 8.”

Wood, 27, made 17 starts in 67 appearances with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. The undrafted center became the first player in franchise history to score at least 25 points in each of his first two games. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 25.9 minutes per game last season.

Additionally, in Dallas’ 130-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 16, Wood recorded a season-high 32 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench. He finished 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

Christian Wood working out in Los Angeles today👀 pic.twitter.com/zqXdvtNtD0 — Lakers Royalty (@LakersRoyalty) July 29, 2023



In losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 8) and Trail Blazers (Jan. 15), the center grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds. Despite missing 15 games during the regular season, Wood still posted 12 double-doubles in 67 games.

Furthermore, Anthony Davis led the Lakers in rebounds last season, averaging 12.5 per game. But Davis is an injury-prone player. Adding Wood would provide L.A. with much-needed big-man depth.

The former Rocket worked out with Lakers in July. In the 2022-23 regular season, the Lakers averaged 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking sixth overall.

