NBA Rumors: Knicks Not Pursuing Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan

According to the latest NBA rumors, the New York Knicks are not interested in trading for either Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.

Although the Bulls remain open to moving LaVine, DeRozan, and other veterans, the Knicks have still not engaged in any “advanced” trade talks with Chicago.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still interested in trading for LaVine as well. However, the Bulls are asking for Austin Reaves and multiple draft picks in return.

A few Knicks notes on Immanuel Quickley, Bojan Bogdanovic, DeMar DeRozan, including how contract structure was a significant hurdle during Quickley-NYK extension negotiations:



Reaves inked a four-year, $53.83 million contract extension with the Lakers in July. His deal includes a 15% trade bonus.

“The Bulls, I’m sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zach LaVine trade,” said Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

More importantly, LaVine is making $40.04 million this season and is slated to make $43.03 million in 2024-25. This is part of the five-year, $215.16 million deal he signed with the Bulls last July. His deal also includes a $48.96 million player option for 2026-27.

“This isn’t an easy contract to move, particularly if it’s a team looking to add LaVine as a second or third option,” wrote K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“While the Lakers never have blinked at paying the luxury tax, and while I expect them to show interest, LaVine would be the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"He's going to be ending up missing a total of at least 4-5 weeks… Zach LaVine and the Bulls have been open to exploring trade avenues, but for now he will remain shelved"



“He’d be lethal in this scenario. But will the Lakers be willing to add a player making more than $40 million over the next three seasons as a third option?”

At the moment, the Knicks are 12-8 and rank fifth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. If the Knicks are unwilling to add LaVine or DeRozan, perhaps they could revisit a previous trade pursuit.

In October, New York brass seemed interested in adding Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau coached the three-time All-Star and the Wolves from 2016 through 2019.

Those discussions died down after the commencement of the 2023-24 season.

