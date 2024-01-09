According to the latest NBA rumors, the San Antonio Spurs would welcome a trade to bring back Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who played his first five seasons with San Antonio.

“Dejounte Murray is trade eligible starting today. … One team that has a level of exploratory interest I’m told, is his former team, the San Antonio Spurs,” said Shams Charania on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Spurs hold 27th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship and ninth-best odds to make the playoffs. Sportsbooks show better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

“Dejounte Murray is trade eligible starting today…One team that has a level of exploratory interest I’m told, is his former team, the San Antonio Spurs.”@ShamsCharania on Dejounte Murray’s current situation. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/clX8AebJXn — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2024



Murray, 27, was selected 29th overall by the Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. Although his NBA career started off slow leading up to his right ACL tear in the 2018-19 preseason, Murray still went on to post career-high numbers with San Antonio.

In 67 starts with the Spurs in the 2020-21 season, Murray averaged then-career-highs of 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 31.9 minutes per game.

Murray then averaged career highs of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game with San Antonio in 68 starts of the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-5 guard earned his first All-Star selection.

The 2016 first-rounder also led the league with 138 steals that season.

NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs could trade for Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray before Feb. 8 deadline

During the 2022 offseason, the Spurs traded Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari and four first-round draft picks (2023, 2025-27). The Washington native went on to average 20.5 points per game in his first season with the Hawks in 2022-23.

Through 35 starts this season with Atlanta, the guard is averaging 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 34.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 46.7% from the floor and 38.4% outside the arc.

In the NBA this season, Murray ranks 11th in steals (48) and 19th in minutes played (1,212).

Amid reports that the #Spurs are interested in bringing back Dejounte Murray… Talked for a bit w/DJ when the Hawks were here in late November⬇️

-how he views SA

-how he describes his time w/the Spurs

-how often he communicates with KJ, Dev, etc

-early thoughts on Wemby#PorVida pic.twitter.com/p6nN05vboE — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 9, 2024



The Spurs sit at the 27th spot in opponent points per game, allowing 122.7 points per contest. San Antonio is 20th in steals per game (7.1) as well. As for scoring, the Spurs rank 26th with 111.3 points per game.

Murray’s return would strengthen San Antonio’s backcourt.

Additionally, he’s in the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Spurs in October 2019. His upcoming four-year, $114.07 million deal he inked with Atlanta in July 2023 begins in 2024-25.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

