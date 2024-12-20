Nikola Jokic Leads ESPN’s First 2024-25 NBA MVP Straw Poll

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic leads Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in ESPN’s first 2024-25 NBA MVP straw poll.

In the straw poll, Jokic received 57 of the 100 first-place votes and 829 total points. That placed him, for the third straight time in this poll, ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander, who garnered 24 first-place votes and 677 total points.

After winning three of the past four MVPs, the Nuggets superstar is set to match LeBron James and Bill Russell as the only players in NBA history to win the award four times in five years.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, this was the first time in the past six seasons that the opening straw poll saw just three players receive at least one first-place vote, and the three stars accounted for 82.6% of the total vote.

Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo received first-place votes in NBA MVP straw poll

NBA Player NBA Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Votes Total Points 1.) Nikola Jokic DEN 57 23 18 2 0 100 827 2.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 24 36 35 3 2 100 678 3.) Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 19 38 32 9 0 98 643 4.) Jayson Tatum BOS 0 3 13 5 28 95 267 5.) Luka Doncic DAL 0 0 1 2 40 67 123 6.) Donovan Mitchell CLE 0 0 1 6 7 14 30 7.) Karl-Anthony Towns NY 0 0 0 1 11 12 14 8.) Kevin Durant PHX 0 0 0 2 1 3 7 9.) Jalen Brunson NY 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 10.) Stephen Curry GS 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 T-11.) Anthony Davis LAL 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 T-11.) Victor Wembanyama SA 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 T-11.) Anthony Edwads MIN 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 T-11.) Ja Morant MEM 0 0 0 0 1 1 1

Jokic would become just the sixth player to win four or more MVPs, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Michael Jordan (5), Bill Russell (5), Wilt Chamberlain (4), and James (4).

In 22 games (all starts), Jokic has averaged 31 points, 13 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and career-high 37.2 minutes per contest while shooting 55.8% from the floor and a career-best 48.9% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-11 Jokic leads the NBA right now in player efficiency rating (31.9), offensive win shares (3.7), box plus/minus (12.8), offensive box plus/minus (10.1), value over replacement player (3.0), and triple-doubles (10).

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Cup MVP after posting his third triple-double of the season

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP winner in 2019 and 2020, is leading the league with 32.7 points on more than 61% shooting from the field with 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Greek Freak was recently named NBA Cup MVP following Milwaukee’s 97-81 victory over Oklahoma in the NBA Cup final on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo registered his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and four blocks in 37 minutes of action.

At the moment, Antetokounmpo is also leading the league in field goals (294) and free throw attempts (262). His player efficiency rating (31.8) is the highest its been since the 2021-22 season (32.1).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA in points, free throws, win shares, and defensive win shares

However, neither the Nuggets (14-11) nor the Bucks (14-5) have played consistently like top-3 teams in their respective conferences. The Thunder (20-5), led by Gilgeous-Alexander, sit at the top of the Western Conference.

Through 26 games (all starts), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 34.5 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field, 33.5% from deep, and 86.7% at the foul line.

SGA leads the NBA right now in points (792), free throws (182), win shares (5.3), and defensive win shares (2.0). His usage percentage (33.5%) and block percentage (3.1%) are career bests as well.