In 2022-23, Cade Cunningham only played 12 regular season games for the Detroit Pistons. He suffered a season-ending shin injury that required surgery. The former #1 overall pick has had plenty of time to recover since his mid-December operation. On the Summer League broadcast last night, Pistons’ GM Troy Weaver gave an encouraging update on Cunningham being ready to go for the 2023-24 season.

Cunningham told the media that this shin issue was something he’s been dealing with since high school. He said it finally reached a point where he felt like it needed to be addressed. It wasn’t an easy decision for him, but it was ultimately the best decision for him.

At the start of next season, Cunningham will be 22 years old. The Pistons have a lot of young talent on their roster that still needs to be developed. Cunningham is one of those players. Detroit brought in head coach Monty Williams this offseason to help build the Pistons into a winning franchise once again.

Cade Cunningham should be good to go for the 2023-24 season according to GM Troy Weaver

In his one full season with the Pistons, Cade Cunningham averaged (17.4) points, (5.5) rebounds, (5.6) assists, and (1.2) steals. He played and started in 64 of Detroit’s 82 games in 2021-22. The #1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft was limited to just 12 games last season due to a shin injury.

Cunningham was apprehensive to have a procedure done as such a young player. Luckily, he was able to speak to a few active players who have come back from very similar injuries. He had conversations with Jrue Holiday and Tim Hardaway Jr.

During Detroit’s Summer League game last night vs the Raptors, GM Troy Weaver went on the broadcast. He gave an encouraging update on Cade Cunningham and had this to say.

“He’s looked very, very strong this summer,”… “We’re excited about him coming back and leading the troops.” – Pistons GM Troy Weaver

Next season, the Pistons are going to have one of the younger teams in the NBA by average age. However, the team is overflowing with elite prospects and players with a lot of potential. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren shined as rookies last season for Detroit.

Additionally, the Pistons took Ausar Thompson #5 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s shined through Summer League so far and will be a big piece for the Pistons next season. On top of that, they also acquired a former Top 2 pick in the NBA Draft when they traded for James Wiseman. All those players alongside Cade Cunningham will give the Pistons a chance to be competitive next season.