Detroit’s PG Cade Cunningham To Have Season-Ending Shin Surgery

The Detroit Pistons are having an incredibly tough season so far. They are a measly 7-22 so far this season which is last in the Central Division and are last in the Eastern Conference. Yesterday, the team got even more terrible news. Second-year pro Cade Cunningham is out for the rest of the 2022-23 with season-ending shin surgery. He played in just 12 games this season.

Cunningham was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and was in a race with Scottie Barnes until the end of the season where he fell just short of winning ROY. The 21 year old has been sidelined since 11/9 and has seen multiple doctor since then. Detroit, Cunningham, and his representatives at Excel Sports all came to the conclusion that this procedure is best for his future. It’s expected to have him fully recovered ahead of training camp for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024. pic.twitter.com/0OyUkDOtK7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 12, 2022

Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery

Initially, the were giving Cunningham a month to rest and see if rehabilitation would allow his shin to improve. On Monday the team announced the decision to move forward with his procedure. For his 12 games in the 2022-23 season, he averaged (19.9) points, (6.2) rebounds, and (6.0) assists per game. He was selected to the 2021-22 All-Rookie team last season.

The way the season is looking for the Pistons, they may be headed towards their fourth consecutive lottery draft. Not a position you constantly want to be in. It’s purpose is to give teams the top players who they can build their franchises around. Tough to lose Cunningham in a year where you’re trying to develop chemistry with you roster. Detroit’s average age of players on their roster is 24 years old, fifth youngest in the league. Cunningham’s absence will give rookie Jaden Ivey a chance to control the offense for the rest of the season as the teams primary PG.