Possible Centers for the Lakers to Target

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to be aggressive to improve their roster before the NBA Trade Deadline. Despite trading for Luka Doncic, the team knows they have a glaring hole in their frontcourt, particularly at the center position.

“We know we have a need for a big — the market for bigs right now leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline is very dry,” Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka said. “There’s just not a lot available. So maybe we’ll be able to do some stuff around the margins. I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it’s probably more realistic that would be something that comes in the offseason.”

Still, the Los Angeles Lakers have proven they have enough name power to shock the Association. As a result, there a few names the Lakers could inquire on, especially when it comes to centers. Whether these teams will entertain a call from Rob Pelinka remains to be seen. Regardless, these centers could be what Los Angeles needs to compete with the other elite frontcourts in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers Looking to Trade For a Center Before the Trade Deadline on Friday

Lakers Target #1-Jonas Valančiūnas

Jonas Valančiūnas would be an ideal fit for the Lakers. He is a low-maintenance big man who would play his role well. He is older now, but a change of scenery could be exactly what the center needs. On the year, Valančiūnas is tallying 11.5 points, 8.2 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 54.7 percent. Given the state of the Wizards, it is hard envision anyone on the roster being untouchable in a trade package.

Lakers Target #2-Myles Turner

It is difficult to gauge whether the Pacers are ready to move on from Myles Turner. If they are, you can be assured that Los Angeles will be one of the first teams on the phone. His ability to space the floor, play perimeter defense, and block shots would be a perfect fit alongside the new star duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Not to mention, his ability to shoot would give the Lakers’ offense another element for opponents to defend.

Target #3-Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl would be a decent rim-protector for Los Angeles to target. He may not be the most offensively polished, but that is not what the Lakers need the most. Poeltl’s main priority would be to anchor the defense down low and help fill the void left by Anthony Davis. Not to mention, he would be an ideal pick-and-roll option for the floor generals on the Lakers. All in all, these three centers would be welcome additions to shore up the Los Angeles frontcourt.