Headlines
Raptors Emerge as Front-Runners for Damian Lillard
There is a chance that Damian Lillard will not be playing for the Miami Heat after all. A new team has emerged as a favorite to trade for the All-Star guard. That is the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are an interesting team due to their promising youth. While no trade is imminent, players such as All-Star, Pascal Siakam, along with Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Gradey Dick, and other future draft picks could be an enticing offer for the Portland Trail Blazers.
This is certainly more intriguing for Portland compared to the package offered by Miami centered around Tyler Herro and a couple of draft picks. Lillard is still wanting to go to Miami, but he may be headed north if the Raptors put together a good enough package.
Damian Lillard’s Potential Impact on Toronto
Damian Lillard on the Raptors would be very interesting. He would instantly elevate them to a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference (if he plays for them that is) and could serve as a lure for future star free agents. Stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Raptors are a scrappy team that is need of a veteran leader.
Lillard would fill that void, especially with Fred VanVleet departing for Houston this offseason. While Lillard would be the only star on the Raptors for a season if this were to happen, the possibility of him luring an MVP candidate to Toronto in the future has to be enticing. While Lillard only wants to play for the Heat, he may want to give the Raptors some consideration.
Other Teams Interested in the Star Point Guard
There are other teams vying for the services of Damian Lillard. Obviously, the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are the favorites to land the star guard right now. However, the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks have also shown interest in Lillard.
Yes, Lillard only wants to go to Miami, but at the end of the day, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to do what is best for their franchise. They owe it to their fan base to accept the best package going forward whether it upsets Damian Lillard or not. All in all, the Lillard sweepstakes are heating up as we get closer to the new NBA season.
