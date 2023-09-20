NBA Rumors: Raptors Interested In Damian Lillard Trade

In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Although Lillard is only wanting to play for the Miami Heat, other Eastern Conference teams have been reaching out to Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.

“I’ve heard that it’s not just one team, that multiple teams in the East [called for Dame], the Raptors being one of them,” Matt Moore said on the “Locked On NBA” podcast. “That’s the thing nobody is really saying, but everyone around the league knows the Raptors we’re amongst the teams. They’ve kicked the tires.”

During Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “NBA Today,” reporter Adrian Wojnarowski pretty much inferred that neither the Trail Blazers nor the Heat are budging for Lillard, explaining that both sides want to trade for as little as possible.

“[Miami Heat wants] Damian Lillard. They just want him for as little as they’re going to have to give up,” Wojnarowski said. “They’re essentially daring [the Trail Blazers] to go out into the marketplace — which Portland is doing.”

Earlier this month, about 52% of ESPN voters in the network’s 2023-24 NBA Summer Forecast panel believed that Lillard would still be playing for the Trail Blazers when next season begins. As a matter of fact, quite a few fans are expecting an in-season trade.

Moreover, Portland received 52% of the votes, followed by the Heat (44%) and Philadelphia 76ers (4%). Perhaps 4% of the voters thought Portland would trade the seven-time All-Star to Philly for either James Harden or Joel Embiid. Not to mention, Los Angeles Clippers trade rumors are now nonexistent.

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors were among the Eastern Conference teams to contact the Portland Trail Blazers to inquire about Damian Lillard trade

Furthermore, the Oklahoma City Thunder are also rumored to trade for Lillard during the 2023-24 season. “I’mma throw a scenario out there, one that is fictional but could be rooted in reality if we look ahead a few months,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix said Sept. 1 on “The Crossovers” podcast.

“Let’s say Oklahoma City is gangbusters to start the season. Let’s say they win like 60-something percent of their games through January where they’re sitting in the third or fourth seed in the Western Conference — which is not outrageous because, organically they’re going to grow.

“They’ve got a surplus of young talent. They’ve got a surplus of draft picks. What’s to stop Sam Presti from saying, ‘You know what? Damian Lillard’s got 3.5 years left on his deal. Let’s go get him!

“You know, if you’re Portland, you’ve got to be thinking about that scenario or something like that in the next three or four months. Not like, ‘Let’s get Lillard off the roster and take whatever Miami’s going to give.'”

Whichever team ends up trading for Lillard has to be considering his hefty contract. He’s owed $216.2 million over the next four seasons. The 11-year veteran is slated to earn $45.64 million in 2023-24. Additionally, his salary is set to climb to $63.2 million by 2026-27.

After losing Fred VanVleet in free agency, perhaps the Toronto Raptors should pursue Lillard. However, which player(s) would Toronto trade? Pascal Siakam is one star that comes to mind.

Notwithstanding Siakam’s importance to the Raptors, if they have a chance to add Lillard, they have to go for it. In fact, this could be their only opportunity. Another team might beat them to it.

