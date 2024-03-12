Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher suffered a partial MCL tear of his right knee during Saturday’s 128-118 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s being assessed for treatment. Surgery is not required, per sources.

Immanuel Quickley’s layup narrowed the score to 111-109 with just over a minute left in regulation before Matisse Thybulle’s layup for Portland. Boucher made a pair of free throws for Toronto with 23.1 seconds left.

Following a jump ball, Boucher got injured on the overtime-forcing play, a tip-in to tie it with 0.7 seconds left. Portland inbounded the ball to Ayton in the paint, though his next shot missed to send the game to overtime.

CHRIS BOUCHER SENDS IT TO OT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YCBhPopMJy — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 10, 2024



Boucher, 31, has played nearly his entire seven-year career with the Raptors. The 6-foot-9 big man went undrafted out of the University of Oregon in 2017 and signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

However, Boucher only appeared in one game with Golden State in the 2017-18 season. He was waived by the Warriors in June 2018 and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Toronto a month later.

Toronto Raptors’ Chris Boucher averaged career highs of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds in 2020-21 season

In the 2020-21 season, Boucher made 60 appearances (14 starts) with the Raptors. He averaged career highs of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 24.2 minutes per game.

Furthermore, in Toronto’s 122-113 loss against the Chicago Bulls on April 8, 2021, the two-time NBA champ recorded career highs of 38 points and 19 rebounds in 36 minutes as a starter.

While still a solid role player, Boucher’s stats have declined since that campaign.

Last season, the Oregon product finished 18th in offensive rebound percentage (10.9%), 13th in block percentage (4.1%), and third in turnover percentage (6.4%).

Raptors announce that Chris Boucher has suffered a partial MCL tear of right knee vs. Portland. He’s being assessed for treatment. Per source, not expected to require surgery. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 11, 2024



In 50 games off the bench this season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 14.1 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 17 points in 16 minutes off the bench in a 133-118 victory over Golden State on Jan. 7.

Additionally, Boucher is making $11.75 million this season and is slated to earn $10.81 million in 2024-25. This is part of the three-year, $35.25 million contract he signed with Toronto in July 2022.

The Trail Blazers (18-46) host the Atlanta Hawks (29-35) on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.