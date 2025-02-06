The Toronto Raptors have agreed to trade fourth-year guard Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat for veteran forward PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, this trade drops the Heat approximately $2.8 million above the luxury tax and $1.96 million below the first apron. Toronto is also now $4.6 million below the luxury tax as well.

Mitchell, 26, was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA draft out of Baylor University. He spent his first three NBA seasons with Sacramento before being traded to Toronto after the 2024 draft.

The Toronto Raptors are trading Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat for PJ Tucker, a second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/J9vBISwuh4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

Contract details To MIA-Davion Mitchell: $6.5M, RFA 2025 To TOR-PJ Tucker: $11.5M, UFA 2025 For Miami Above the tax: $2.8M Below the 1st apron: $1.96M For Toronto Below the tax: $4.6M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2025



In 44 games (22 starts) with the Raptors this season, Mitchell averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, a career-high 4.6 assists, and 24.5 minutes per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range, and 67.6% at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Tucker was part of the Jimmy Butler-Andrew Wiggins trade on Wednesday night. Tucker, who turns 40 in May, was selected 35th overall by the Raptors in the 2006 draft out of the University of Texas at Austin.

Tucker Helped 2021-22 Bucks Win Championship

PJ Tucker played just one season in Toronto before spending five seasons overseas across several international leagues. Tucker then spent time with the Phoenix Suns before returning to the Raptors via a trade in 2017.

The North Carolina native then went on to play for the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tucker was also part of the Bucks’ 2021-22 NBA championship team after he was traded from the Rockets during that season.

The Clippers and Tucker had decided to find a new home for the veteran this season, so he has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut. Last season, Tucker played 31 regular-season games split between the Clippers and 76ers.

He averaged 1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 15.7 minutes per game while shooting 36% from the floor, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 100% at the foul line. His true shooting percentage (50.7%) and usage rate (5.3%) were both career lows in the 2023-24 campaign.